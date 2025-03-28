Stellantis accelerates deliveries before Trump’s 25% tariffs

Stellantis is scrambling to prepare for new 25% American tariffs that will take effect on April 2nd on vehicles and components imported from Canada and Mexico. The strategy is twofold: strengthen the procurement of parts from US facilities and accelerate deliveries of models produced across the border. The goal is clear: adequately supply American dealerships before the tariff hike hits.

Stellantis takes action against new US tariffs: accelerated supply of components and vehicles from Canada and Mexico

“We have adopted extraordinary measures to limit the immediate impacts,” explained Doug Ostermann, CFO of the group, during a recent industry summit. The concern is understandable, considering how many strategic models for the US market are produced abroad, including the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager, the new Dodge Charger Daytona, various Jeep models, and Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks.

Countermeasures include strengthening partnerships with suppliers and accelerating logistics. “Currently we have a good inventory situation, with 70-80 days of autonomy at our dealerships,” Ostermann reassured.

In dialogue with Washington, Stellantis is highlighting a crucial point: many vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico already contain a significant percentage of US-made components, unlike the 4 million vehicles imported from Asia and Europe that often lack them.

Looking beyond the tariff emergency, the group is banking on new launches to regain market share, such as the new Jeep Cherokee planned for late 2025, which will feature a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine instead of the plug-in hybrid system initially planned.

“We have observed excellent results achieved by our competitors with this type of propulsion, so I am excited to introduce our first model to the market,” Ostermann concluded.