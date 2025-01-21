Stellantis, a place on the podium in the global BEV market

Stellantis consolidates its podium position with a market share of 12,1%, with 5 PC models among the Top 10 in the strategic B-segment and as N°1 in the CV BEV market with 31,7% share

Stellantis and the process for Dare Forward 2030

2024 marked another milestone for Stellantis in its electric transition, one of the cornerstones of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The Stellantis brands, among which FIAT and Opel celebrated their 125th anniversary, launched 27 new models at global level: just think of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which marks the Renaissance of the Lancia brand, or the Alfa Romeo Junior, with which the Biscione brand returns to the B segment, the most important in Europe. Or the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, 100% European models, launched at a very competitive price, under 24,000 euros (for Citroën ë-C3), and the new Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 which, in their ‘Long Range’ versions, offer a range of 435 and 415 miles respectively, the best in their classes.

Boldness, technological innovation, and style choices have led Stellantis cars to receive over 50 international awards in 2024, bestowed by qualified juries from around the world.

All this has enabled Stellantis to confirm its second place on the EU29 PC + CV market, ending 2024 with a market share of 17.1% and consolidating its strengths.

CV market: Stellantis undisputed leader

Stellantis Pro One confirms its overall leadership in the CV with a share of 29,1% and first place in seven countries: France, Germany (for the first time in history), Italy, Spain, Belux, Poland and Portugal. Total sales also increased by +2.2% vs 2023. Even better performance in the BEV segment, where Stellantis reaches a share of 31.7%, and Peugeot shines as the No. 1 electric brand with 14.7% for the year.

PC + CV market: Stellantis N°2 and higher sales in four countries

Looking at the total vehicle market (PC+CV) in the EU29, sales increased in four of the G10 countries: Germany (+6,5%), Austria (+15,9%), Netherlands (+1,3%), and Poland (+4,3%). Stellantis confirmed its first place in France, Italy and Portugal, and is a solid No. 2 in Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Austria, Belux and Netherlands. Among the brands, Peugeot (+2,4%) and Jeep® (+1,7%) stand out while Jeep® also recorded an exceptional 190% increase in sales in the UK.

But Stellantis also widens the gap at the individual model level: the Peugeot 208 is among the top five best sellers in the EU29, while in France we boast four models (Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, and Citroën C3) among the top 10 in the PC market. In Germany, the Opel Corsa is the best-selling small car in 2024, while in Italy the Panda is the best-selling car in the overall market, surpassing the 100,000-unit mark (102,000 registrations in 2024). Meanwhile, the Jeep® Avenger is the best-selling SUV of the year.

BEV market: Stellantis on podium of 100% electric market in EU29

Despite the general decline in demand for electric vehicles, Stellantis firmly maintained its podium position among European manufacturers with a 12.1% share. In the A segment, the Fiat 500e is No. 1 in Europe, while in the B segment Stellantis boasts five models among the top 10 best sellers (Peugeot E-208, Peugeot E-2008, Vauxhall/Opel Corsa Electric, Jeep Avenger, and Vauxhall/Opel Mokka Electric).

Worth of note is the performance in France, where Stellantis is overall No. 1 for the second year in a row on BEV market with a share of 32.8% (+14 pp vs. the best competitor and +24% in volumes vs. 2023), while the Fiat 500e, Peugeot E-208, and Peugeot E-2008 are leaders in their respective segments. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric is also a top performer in the UK, where it leads the B segment.

“Stellantis has confirmed the solidity of its position in the ranking of the European market,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Enlarged Europe, “and thanks to the commitment made throughout the year in terms of technological evolution, expansion of the offering, and monitoring of stock levels, it has laid the foundations to restart with momentum and seize the new opportunities that the market will present in 2025”.