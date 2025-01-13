Stellantis prepares to update its strategy for the coming years

Stellantis is preparing to profoundly revise its strategy for the coming years, with an update to existing guidelines. Carlos Tavares’ Dare Forward 2030 plan, perceived by many as unrealistic and counterproductive, appears destined to be abandoned. However, the new strategy will likely be presented as an evolution rather than a complete overhaul, focusing on a more pragmatic and market-oriented approach.

Stellantis wants to adapt its strategies to actual consumer behavior after Carlos Tavares’ resignation

The new company priorities will include a review of financial models and pricing, aiming to make the offering more competitive and sustainable. In parallel, an in-depth analysis of propulsion technologies will be conducted, seeking to better leverage existing resources and balance necessary investments with expansion opportunities. While maintaining a focus on electrification, Stellantis wants to adapt its strategies to real consumer behavior, avoiding imposing solutions that the market is not yet ready to accept.

The company also intends to focus on model customization, improving the distinction between various brands and enhancing their strengths, possibly through the return of iconic models. At the same time, a renewal of commitment to employees is planned, with activities aimed at training, workload optimization, and motivation improvement.

In terms of distribution and supplies, Stellantis aims to strengthen its sales network through greater support for dealers and to redefine relationships with suppliers, prioritizing transparency and collaboration without giving up competition. Finally, measures will be adopted to increase internal efficiency and optimize control and organization processes, thus preparing for a new phase of sustainable and market-oriented growth.

Obviously, this change cannot happen suddenly but is destined to be implemented gradually, outlining objectives to be achieved year after year. After all, we are talking about a very large group at the global level, and therefore such a radical strategy change can only happen gradually.