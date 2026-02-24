Stellantis, 2025 might be the first-ever annual loss for the giant

Stellantis is wrapping up 2025 not with a victory lap, but with the screeching sound of a financial pile-up. For the first time since the 2021 shotgun wedding of PSA and FCA, the conglomerate is staring down its first-ever annual operating loss. We’re talking about a second-half debacle to the tune of 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros.

It’s a spectacular nosedive for a giant that was still patting itself on the back with a 500-million-euro profit just six months ago. The culprit? A blind, almost religious devotion to a “green” transition that real-world drivers treated like a bad smell. Stellantis didn’t just miss the mark. They built a mountain of battery-electric vehicles that nobody asked for.

Now, Antonio Filosa, the man tasked with cleaning up the wreckage after Carlos Tavares was shown the door in late 2024, is asking us to believe in miracles. He’s promising a return to profit by 2026, which sounds more like a desperate prayer than a business plan.

Tavares was sacrificed on the altar of falling sales and a strategy that prioritized eco-posturing over the basic laws of supply and demand. The “cost” of this ideological U-turn? A cool 22 billion euros just to scale back the EV roadmap. That’s an expensive way to realize that the average guy in the street isn’t quite ready to trade his reliability for a charging cable and a prayer.

Across the pond, Ford and General Motors are also nursing massive, EV-shaped bruises on their balance sheets. It turns out that burning billions on technology that the market collectively ignores is a great way to evaporate credibility. Stellantis is just the latest victim of an industry that mistook political pressure for consumer desire. They ignored the obvious for years, chasing projections painted by consultants who probably don’t even own a car. Now, as they scramble to re-calibrate their portfolios, the profits are evaporating into thin air.