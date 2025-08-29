Stellantis faces another drop in European sales in July 2025

In July 2025, Stellantis recorded a total of 151,391 vehicle registrations across Western Europe, which includes the European Union, the EFTA area, and the United Kingdom. This represents a decline of 1.1% compared to the same month in 2024, reflecting a slight contraction in sales. At the same time, the group’s market share fell from 14.9% to 13.9%, signaling a gradual but steady weakening of its commercial presence in the region.

When looking at cumulative results over the first seven months of the year, the picture becomes even more concerning. Stellantis registered 1,192,746 vehicles between January and July, marking an 8.1% drop from the previous year. Its overall market share also slipped further, from 16.4% to 15.1%. These results are particularly significant because they diverge from the overall market trend: in July, total registrations in Western Europe reached 1,085,356 units, an increase of 5.9% compared to 2024.

According to data published by ACEA, between January and July 2025 total registrations across the EU, EFTA, and the UK amounted to 7,900,877 units. This figure is essentially flat compared to the same period in 2024, suggesting that the market is managing to hold steady but still struggling to achieve a strong, decisive recovery. While there have been no sharp contractions, there is also a lack of genuine momentum.

On an annual basis, the variation remains minimal and highlights an overall stagnation: demand continues to be contained, and trends of growth or decline shift depending on markets and vehicle segments. This fragile balance illustrates, on one hand, the ability of the European market to maintain stability, and on the other, its failure to initiate a robust rebound after several challenging years. For Stellantis, the hope is that the coming months may bring signs of a reversal, especially with the upcoming industrial plan expected from CEO Antonio Filosa.