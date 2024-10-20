Stellantis’ 1.5 BlueHDi under indictment for reliability

The timing chain is an essential component for the proper functioning of a car engine. Let’s talk about the issue with the powertrains of 1.5 BlueHDi engines, which are causing problems with the very chain in thousands of Stellantis cars. The defect occurs with some noises that characterize the problem, which can even lead to the complete breakdown of the car’s engine. Obviously, this generates overall dissatisfaction among consumers, who are also concerned about repair costs, since these are expensive components.

Timing chain problems for Stellantis engines

The 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engines, were inherited from PSA and are now fitted in several Stellantis models. At present, however, these seem to be causing a lot of problems for owners, especially with regard to the timing chain, a key component for the engine. The event manifests itself with completely abnormal noises, and in some more serious cases, complete chain breakage. Following an analysis seems that the engines involved are those produced from the year 2019 and fully compliant with the Euro 6d standard.

This problem is proving to be much more serious and widespread than expected, so much so that a Facebook group has even been created that has brought together thousands of owners who are experiencing similar problems that we have discussed. Within the group, participants are comparing and talking about their negative experience with the engine and looking for various solutions. This issue had already been encountered by the company Stellantis, which as early as February last year, introduced changes, such as using a thicker chain and also that of a new type of engine oil. In spite of everything, the changes that Stellantis made, did not serve to improve the situation of previous engines, which on the contrary is getting worse.

General discontent among vehicle owners

Now, the owners of the cars that are equipped with this type of engine are facing very high repair costs, as well as having to deal with various inconveniences of finding themselves without a car for various trips. It seems that many have felt neglected by the manufacturer, which has not provided any kind of help in this regard, giving only rather evasive and not at all satisfactory answers. Stellantis, however, seems to have taken charge of all vehicles that are less than 5 years old or have less than 150,000 km on them, making available repairs completely free of charge. This was defined by the French magazine L’argus, professionals in valuation and conditions for car prices.

Despite this, there still remain many owners who fall outside the range of cars reported by Stellantis, who will have to repair the car themselves. In addition, the company has initiated a “preventive upgrade” campaign that includes a check of the condition of the timing chain and, in some cases, its replacement. The discontent among owners is certainly very strong, and a possible class action lawsuit is being organized. Online groups have become a hub for all those who want to share information, experiences and seek legal support.