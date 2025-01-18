StanceWorks radically transforms a Ferrari F40 with a V12 and a handcrafted chassis

The Ferrari F40, known worldwide as an iconic car in the industry. I wonder if anyone has ever wondered what happens when someone decides to twist a myth of this caliber? It seems so. In fact, a youtuber has undertaken a daring and controversial feat: building a replica of the F40, customizing it with an 800-hp V12 engine and a fully engineered chassis. A series of modifications that make it a very Ferrari-like car, which is obviously no longer as pure as those on the production lines in Maranello.

Aesthetics and equipment of the custom model

This creation, although fully respecting the exterior lines of the Ferrari F40, represents a radically different interpretation of the original. A combination of respect for the past and a desire for innovation that certainly does not leave one indifferent. Apparently, however, there seem to be many who question whether or not it is right to modify a car that many consider to be legendary. As far as the aesthetics are concerned, it appears to be a real Ferrari F40. The body panels, for that matter, appear to be original. Finding them was not easy, but the undertaking was successful. It doesn’t take long to figure out how much they cost by virtue of their value. The same can be said for the 6.5-liter V12 engine transplanted from a modern 812 Superfast.

This propulsion unit is an engineering masterpiece. It develops 800 maximum horsepower, delivered with mechanical perfections capable of etching into the heart with volcanic force, thanks to the sublime charm of their alchemy. An equipment that seems to work to perfection without anyone’s help, thanks to its 12 cylinders perfectly balanced with each other. To assemble the two elements, the youtuber is performing a difficult DIY job, which goes through the in-house construction of the chassis, with the ambition of making it better than the original.

Sequential transmission for the youtuber’s Ferrari

In order to discharge to the ground the powerful energy of the engine chosen to give soul to this hybrid creature on the genetic level, which marries the aesthetic features of the marvelous Ferrari F40, the person in charge of it has chosen a sequential transmission, capable of ensuring gear transitions at the speed of light. The great protagonist of this creative epic modification is Mike Burroughs of StanceWorks who, probably unable to afford the real supercar, as indeed many people are, decided to build a derivative, starting from scratch and customizing it as he sees fit.

The venture will certainly not be cheap either, but the visibility gained through the media may help him cut down on the amount of expenses to be borne from his disposable income. The protagonist also seems to have admitted that he is not a big fan of limited edition sports cars. This seems to be one of the reasons that has triggered some negative provocation from those who love these cars.

There are those who think that it could be solely a matter of being able to obtain a car similar to a real Ferrari while minimizing expenses as much as possible. Obviously, related to this is the great media force that such an undertaking causes on the web, something that surely generates great profit. Each one definitely needs a lot of courage and imagination to embark on such a daunting challenge.