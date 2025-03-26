Someone just bought a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for nearly the price of a Charger Daytona EV

Car dealerships are known for always seeking maximum profit, making the list price more of an indication than a rule. However, sometimes the situation completely reverses, as demonstrated by the case of a Stellantis dealership in New York that suffered a significant economic loss.

A Stellantis dealership sells a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with an extreme discount

The dealership lost tens of thousands of dollars by auctioning a Dodge Durango that they initially kept on display as a potential collector’s item, before changing strategy and deciding to sell it at auction, probably thinking they would bring home a nice sum.

This vehicle is a 2024 SRT Hellcat, nicknamed “Hellrango” by enthusiasts. Equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8, it develops 710 horsepower and 873 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to all wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Despite its supercar performance, it maintains practicality with three rows of seats and a towing capacity of nearly 4 tons.

The list price was $112,880, including $15,290 in options and $1,595 in delivery charges. Surprisingly, the dealership sold it for only $81,500 with just 40 km (25 miles) on the odometer, a figure lower than the launch price of the model in 2021.

The auction attracted little attention, with only 17 comments and bids. On the closing day, bids went from $60,500 to $80,000 in the morning, then stabilized until the final award. As an example, it was sold at almost the price of the new Dodge Charger Daytona. Specifically, the Scat Pack version with the Direct Connection Stage 2 package, which reaches a power of 670 HP and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. The starting price in the United States is $73,190.

The below-cost sale can be attributed to the approximate presentation of the vehicle: amateur photos, absence of hubcaps, and plastic protections still present on the interior. Paradoxically, this last detail could be interpreted as a guarantee of originality.

The lucky buyer got one of the last Hemi V8s on the market with considerable savings, demonstrating how a poorly curated listing and a bit of patience can transform into an extraordinary opportunity.