Someone built a 6-door Ford F-450 limo-truck

There’s a certain kind of American excess that doesn’t ask for your approval. It just shows up, takes up three parking spaces, and dares you to say something. What started as a 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum, was handed over to a company called Stretch My Truck. The name alone should tell you everything about the philosophy at work here.

The frame and body were extended to accommodate two additional doors and a third-row seat, pushing total passenger capacity to eleven. The footprint now reads less “pickup truck” and more “loaded semi with ambitions”, complete with a 8-foot cargo bed in the rear.

The Platinum interior survives the transformation intact, but gains a redesigned infotainment setup built around a larger touchscreen, rear-seat entertainment screens, second-row power-adjustable seats, and supplemental climate control units for the back.

The real engineering showpiece is a custom suspension system capable of independently adjusting ride height on each axle, which explains that aggressively slammed stance in the photos. At full drop, the F-450 rides on 46-inch tires with rear duals. For towing duty, a more sensible 36-inch setup takes over.

Under the hood, the stock 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 diesel, already no slouch at 475 HP and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, was treated to a twin-turbo upgrade, custom intercooler, and a full ECU remap. Output figures weren’t disclosed, which in the world of diesel performance builds usually means the number is either impressive or legally complicated.

Then there’s the fuel situation. The original 50-gallon tank is joined by a 60-gallon tank under the cab and a 75-gallon auxiliary unit in the bed, totaling roughly 185 gallons of diesel capacity. At current US average prices, filling it from empty runs you approximately $1,038. Per tank.

The truck has covered 13,709 miles and reportedly cost just under $500,000 to build. It was listed on eBay at $399,900, a number that, against all reasonable expectation, did not scare off a buyer. That makes it more than four times the price of a brand-new F-450 Platinum fresh off the lot.