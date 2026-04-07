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Someone built a 6-door Ford F-450 limo-truck

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
April 7, 2026
A 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum stretched into a 6-door, 11-seat monster truck with 46-inch tires and 700 liters of fuel capacity.
Ford F-450 Platinum

There’s a certain kind of American excess that doesn’t ask for your approval. It just shows up, takes up three parking spaces, and dares you to say something. What started as a 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum, was handed over to a company called Stretch My Truck. The name alone should tell you everything about the philosophy at work here.

The frame and body were extended to accommodate two additional doors and a third-row seat, pushing total passenger capacity to eleven. The footprint now reads less “pickup truck” and more “loaded semi with ambitions”, complete with a 8-foot cargo bed in the rear.

Ford F-450 Platinum

The Platinum interior survives the transformation intact, but gains a redesigned infotainment setup built around a larger touchscreen, rear-seat entertainment screens, second-row power-adjustable seats, and supplemental climate control units for the back.

The real engineering showpiece is a custom suspension system capable of independently adjusting ride height on each axle, which explains that aggressively slammed stance in the photos. At full drop, the F-450 rides on 46-inch tires with rear duals. For towing duty, a more sensible 36-inch setup takes over.

Under the hood, the stock 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 diesel, already no slouch at 475 HP and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, was treated to a twin-turbo upgrade, custom intercooler, and a full ECU remap. Output figures weren’t disclosed, which in the world of diesel performance builds usually means the number is either impressive or legally complicated.

Ford F-450 Platinum

Then there’s the fuel situation. The original 50-gallon tank is joined by a 60-gallon tank under the cab and a 75-gallon auxiliary unit in the bed, totaling roughly 185 gallons of diesel capacity. At current US average prices, filling it from empty runs you approximately $1,038. Per tank.

The truck has covered 13,709 miles and reportedly cost just under $500,000 to build. It was listed on eBay at $399,900, a number that, against all reasonable expectation, did not scare off a buyer. That makes it more than four times the price of a brand-new F-450 Platinum fresh off the lot.