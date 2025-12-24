From commercial van to Coyote V8 monster: the Ford E-Series for 2026

Ford is closing out the year in a whirlwind of strategic pivots, and let’s just say the “Electric Avenue” has hit a major roadblock. The Blue Oval recently pulled the plug on the Ford F-150 Lightning production and halted development on several other electric vehicles. Why? Because the brand is shifting gears toward smaller, cheaper EVs while doubling down on what Americans actually buy. Internal combustion engines and hybrid models.

In this climate of “back to basics”, the digital world has decided to do some heavy lifting. Virtual artist Dimas Ramadhan, the creative mind behind Digimods Design, has unleashed a CGI concept that bridges the gap between nostalgic workhorse and modern excess. A fifth-generation Ford E-Series (the artist formerly known as the Econoline).

The E-Series has been a staple of the Ford lineup since 1961, surviving 64 years as the ultimate van for plumbers, church groups, and delivery drivers. It currently sits as the third best-selling van globally, trailing only the Ford Transit and VW Transporter. However, the CGI master thinks the Econoline deserves a promotion from “delivery box” to “imposing SUV”.

This hypothetical design abandons the van’s humble aesthetic, borrowing the rugged face and rear styling of the Ford F-150 XLT. The result is a massive, Super Duty-inspired SUV that looks like it could swallow a standard garage whole. We’re talking about a potential seven-to-nine-passenger behemoth with enough cargo space to start a small logistics company.

The beauty of this pixel-born SUV is that it would theoretically share the F-Series’ modern tech, comfort, and, most importantly, its glorious powertrain lineup. Instead of a silent electric hum, this E-Series revival would roar to life with a hybrid V6, the legendary Coyote V8, or even the monstrous 7.3-liter V8 and Power Stroke turbodiesel from the Super Duty line.

This CGI vision perfectly captures the brand’s new “hybrid and big displacement” energy. It’s the ultimate “anti-EV” fantasy for those who think the current Expedition is just a bit too subtle.