Software on wheels: Stellantis wants to give its cars a bigger brain

Stellantis is pushing hard to be at the absolute forefront of this digital shift, whether purists like it or not. The automotive giant has officially announced an expansion of its technological partnership with Applied Intuition, effectively moving the collaboration straight into the software heart of its upcoming vehicles.

This isn’t their first digital rodeo together. The two companies had already shaken hands on the STLA SmartCockpit project, a venture purely dedicated to the digital experience inside the cabin. Now, however, the partnership is invading the STLA Brain. This platform is designed to control and orchestrate the core software architecture of the group’s future models.

According to Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis, speed, scale, and quality are absolutely essential when integrating new technologies. Curic believes Applied Intuition will help the group build a unified software foundation much faster, promising drivers quicker feature rollouts and a smoother digital experience over time.

Essentially, Stellantis wants a shared digital backbone to streamline development and make technology integration less of a headache. The STLA Brain will connect and coordinate various onboard systems, allowing vehicles to receive over-the-air updates long after leaving the dealership lot. It turns out that modern consumers now expect their vehicles to evolve, update, and personalize themselves like a tablet.

Applied Intuition will support Stellantis through the entire lifecycle, development, simulation, validation, and deployment. Their Vehicle OS utilizes an artificial intelligence foundation designed to slash development times and rush new solutions to the market. Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition, proudly noted that this expansion puts both companies at the vanguard of the AI-vehicle transition.

Ultimately, this deal proves Stellantis is fully committed to turning its future lineup into sophisticated digital platforms, attempting to prove that a car can gain a massive digital brain without losing its traditional reliability, safety, and soul.