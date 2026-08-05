Software, hybrids, and AI: what Stellantis is really up to at Rio Innovation Week

Stellantis decided to hijack Rio Innovation Week at Porto Maravilha to show how it intends to rewire mobility across South America. Taking place from August 4 to 7, the massive event serves as the ultimate playground for the conglomerate to flex its ambitious roadmap for electrification, connectivity, software, and decarbonization. Future-proof corporate strategy is a cocktail of mild hybrids, Chinese-backed EVs, and interactive booth games.

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Visitors stepping onto the display floor will find the mild-hybrid (MHEV) Fiat Fastback sitting alongside the rugged Jeep Renegade Sahara, proving that internal combustion engines aren’t surrendering without a battery-assisted fight. Meanwhile, the fully electric Leapmotor C10 stands as the main event for zero-emission purists.

For visitors brave enough to pilot an electric car through real-world traffic, Stellantis is hosting on-street test drives for both the Leapmotor C10 and B10. It is a pragmatic hands-on pitch in a Brazilian market where public charging infrastructure is still navigating its awkward teenage growth spurt.

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The heavy hitters take the stage on August 6 to explain how lines of code will shape your daily commute. At 10:45 AM, Fabio Freitas, Vice President of ICT and Digital Innovation for Stellantis South America, joins the panel “AI at scale: how large companies transform innovation into results”. Freitas plans to explain how artificial intelligence evolved from a trendy experimental toy into an essential governance tool across complex global operations. Later at 2:30 PM, Giselle Tonello, Vice President of Software for South America, dives into the future global operating system, tackling the chaotic convergence of AI, connected mobility, and massive tech budgets.

The ultimate proof of this silicon overhaul is already rolling off local assembly lines. Stellantis confirmed the integration of ChatGPT into the Jeep Avenger, specifically targeted for the Brazilian market and manufactured at the Porto Real plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

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For a conference that welcomed over 200,000 attendees, 3,000 speakers, 60 conferences, and 40 stages in 2025, Stellantis is determined to demonstrate that legacy carmakers can write code just as fast as they bend sheet metal.