Snow League and Jeep: extreme sports meet extreme marketing

The Snow League announced Jeep as its Global Automotive Partner in a multi-year deal that, according to the press release, represents “a solid collaboration between one of the world’s most iconic adventure-focused brands and the league redefining professional winter sports”. A car company famous for selling the idea of wilderness to suburban families has officially partnered with snowboarders doing flips.

The partnership kicks off at the third event of the championship’s debut season at Buttermilk, Aspen Snowmass, on February 27-28, where Jeep will showcase its latest vehicle lineup. Fans will have the thrilling opportunity to test-drive new models and meet brand ambassadors, presumably while trying not to think about monthly payments. The activation continues through events in Aspen and Laax, Switzerland, from March 19-21.

The crown jewel of this partnership is the Jeep Badge, a performance-based recognition awarded at every Snow League halfpipe event. One male and one female athlete will receive this coveted prize for “Biggest Air,” regardless of their final placement. Unlike traditional podium finishes, the Jeep Badge celebrates “pure power, innovation, and bold approach”, qualities synonymous with both elite athletic performance and, apparently, mid-size SUVs. Winners will wear a Jeep-branded patch during live events and broadcasts, ensuring constant visibility. Marketing executives everywhere are applauding.

Snow League founder Shaun White, continuing a years-long relationship with Jeep, becomes the brand’s global ambassador. His authentic connection with the brand supposedly strengthens the partnership’s credibility and commitment to winter lifestyle and extreme sports.

“Welcoming Jeep as our Global Automotive Partner is an exciting moment”, declared Snow League CEO Omer Atesmen, before explaining how the partnership goes “beyond traditional sponsorship” through fun, engaging activities. Bob Broderdorf, Jeep’s brand CEO, added that for over 80 years, Jeep has helped thrill-seekers and snow adventure lovers, giving new meaning to “Snow Mode” alongside Shaun White and other athletes.

The partnership includes robust social and television integration across Snow League’s 175-country distribution network. The complete global schedule is available online, presumably alongside Jeep’s financing options.