Jeep launches the “America’s Original Influencer” advertising campaign with the new 2026 Jeep Cherokee

The all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee was revealed in Brooklyn, New York, in front of thousands of Jeep fans, live and online, in an event that included a performance by musical artist LL COOL J

60-second “America’s Original Influencer” advertising campaign, starring LL COOL J and his lyrics “Don’t Call it a Comeback,” introduced as Jeep Cherokee’s legacy rolls on from the ‘70s to today . Jeep 4×4 City Camp experience debuted at NY event, highlighting Jeep Cherokee’s 50-year heritage with immersive, photo-worthy environments and classic Jeep vehicles . Inaugural Jeep 4×4 City Camp experience in Domino Park features games, music and food trucks, open to the public Friday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

“Don’t Call it a Comeback”: the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee

August 22, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee made a legendary reveal in New York yesterday, Aug. 21, as part of a take-over event in Brooklyn’s historic Domino Park. The live event, attended by Jeep owners and fans and streamed in New York Times Square, included a musical performance by LL COOL J, whose lyrics “Don’t Call it a Comeback” from his track “Mama Said Knock You Out” are featured in the brand’s new 60-second “America’s Original Influencer” campaign, now live on the Jeep brand’s social media channels.

The new “America’s Original Influencer” campaign, developed in partnership with Doner, highlights the Jeep Cherokee’s 50-plus-year legacy in the SUV segment, which is brought to life live this weekend, transforming Domino Square into an interactive playground of nostalgia, adventure and community. The larger-than-life Jeep 4×4 City Camp experience celebrates the return of the Jeep Cherokee, with interactive installations that capture the spirit of each era and the Jeep Cherokee models that define it.

“America’s Original Influencer” marketing campaign starring LL COOL J launches for the all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee

Said LL COOL J, “I’ve been driving Jeep 4x4s for years – IYKYK. We go way back, so it’s an honor to be part of the iconic Jeep Cherokee’s return. Our bond is built on mutual respect: style, originality and always striving for the top. Not just for ourselves, but for everyone who chooses to ride with us on this journey.”

“As we imagined the appropriate way to celebrate the return of an American icon like the Jeep Cherokee, it only seemed fitting to join hands with LL COOL J,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. “With this campaign, we acknowledge both LL’s influence in music and the one Jeep Cherokee has held over the past 50 years in the automotive category.”

“New York, with all its grit and influence, made it the perfect place to launch the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee in front of so many Jeep fans and alongside the original influencer himself, LL COOL J,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. “Not only is the northeast a massive market for midsize SUVs, but more importantly it’s been the backdrop for so many Jeep Cherokee memories for families through the generations. We’re proud the all-new Jeep Cherokee hybrid, with its best-in-class capability, more cargo room and over 500 miles of adventure on a single tank, will continue driving that legacy forward for the next generation.”

The vehicle reveal was live streamed in New York Times Square and broadcast on SiriusXM LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio.

Jeep 4×4 City Camp – Immersive Takeover at Domino Square

This first-of-its-kind activation from the Jeep brand is free to the public this weekend, transporting guests through the Jeep Cherokee’s rich history and cultural impact. Jeep 4×4 City Camp in Brooklyn includes:

Immersive, photo-worthy environments and heritage vehicles that capture the spirit of many eras of the Jeep Cherokee. Visitors can step into a 1970s campfire under the stars, hang out in a neon-lit 1980s garage, relive the early-internet-filled bedrooms of the 1990s and hit the road at a 2000s-inspired gas station stop – each paired with the Jeep Cherokee model that defined that era

Fans will also see products from the all-new Jeep Cherokee Collection, which can be purchased at www.gear.jeep.com

Lawn games, food trucks, streaming SiriusXM and live music sets from DJ Perly, Friday, Aug. 22, 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 23, 6 to 8 p.m. ET

Open to the public today, Friday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

For more information on the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, click here.