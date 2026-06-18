Slate Auto’s secret is out: someone just leak America’s cheapest EV truck?

Slate Auto left the pricing of their highly anticipated electric pickup sitting casually in their website’s public source code. Enter Dave, a reader with an appetite for digital snooping, who spotted the blunder and immediately shared it with The Autopian.

According to the digital breadcrumbs, Slate Auto’s internal text practically shouted: “The Slate Truck has all the essentials at the confidential price of $24,950, immediately followed by a hilarious reminder that everyone was totally bound by an NDA and prohibited from disclosing it. Well, the internet clearly did not care about the NDA, and a secondary whistle-blower quickly backed Dave up with a screenshot of a now-deleted webpage showing the exact same figure.

For a market starved of affordable e-mobility, this $24,950 price tag is a massive deal, positioning Slate to comfortably undercut the Nissan Leaf and the limited-edition Chevrolet Bolt EV as America’s cheapest electric vehicle. It aligns perfectly with early rumors of a twenty-grand truck, a marketing fantasy that died a quiet death when the federal EV tax credit expired, leaving us to mourn what could have been a sub-$20,000 miracle.

Before you throw your wallet at the screen, there is a catch. This isn’t a luxury lifestyle vehicle; it’s an unapologetically spartan, two-door utilitarian box. If you want anything resembling modern comfort, expect to pay extra, as Slate is keeping the base model entirely bare-bones to protect its margins.

That zero-frills approach could face a rocky road, especially with Detroit breathing down Slate’s neck. Ford is already prepping a $30,000 electric truck built on its universal EV platform. If Slate pushes its pricing even slightly above the leaked threshold, selling a two-door penalty box against a legacy giant becomes a brutal marketing nightmare.

Mechanically, the truck offers a modest rear-mounted electric motor pushing 201 HP and 264 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a standard 52.7 kWh battery delivering a city-friendly 240 kilometers of range, or a larger 84.3 kWh pack stretching that to 385 kilometers. When juice runs low, 120 kW DC fast charging will pull it from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The ultimate moment of truth arrives on June 24, 2026, when Slate Auto officially takes the stage to reveal the official pricing, with the first deliveries promised by late this year. If you are feeling brave, a $50 reservation gets you a spot in line, which later morphs into a non-refundable $300 deposit.