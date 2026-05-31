Slate Auto preorders launch: $25,000 electric pickup is a dystopian masterpiece

Slate Auto, the automotive startup that made waves with its stripped-down, no-frills electric pickup, is finally opening the floodgates for official preorders on June 24. But in true tech-startup fashion, the final retail price remains a tightly guarded secret until the very day the deposit buttons go live.

The financial gymnastics required to actually secure one of these mini-trucks are wonderfully complex. If you already threw down a refundable $50 early reservation, you can secure priority delivery for the first completed vehicles by converting it into a $250 non-refundable down payment within 30 days. Missed that early train? You can still drop a flat $300 non-refundable preorder on June 24, though your spot in line will naturally slide further down the calendar. Deliveries are allegedly scheduled for late 2026, which is also when buyers will get to pick wraps, choose financing, and select accessories.

Slate boasts on its website that the handoff process will be a little different than a traditional dealership experience. Instead of burning billions to build proprietary service centers like Tesla or Rivian, Slate is outsourcing its mechanical headaches to the third-party RepairPal online network, leaning on over 4,000 independent repair shops across the United States.

When the company emerged from stealth mode last year, it confidently promised a sub-$20,000 starting price. There was just one tiny catch: that enticing number relied entirely on the now-defunct $7,500 federal tax credit. With that incentive dead and buried, the entry-level trim is now expected to hover around the $25,000 mark. While that sounds incredibly affordable for a brand-new EV, the word “basic” is doing some monumental heavy lifting here.

For twenty-five grand, you get air conditioning, a small display in front of the steering wheel, and a handful of mandatory safety systems. What you do not get is electric windows, an infotainment system, or even paint on the outside of the vehicle. If you want color, a Bluetooth speaker for your dashboard entertainment, or a modular body add-on that transforms the two-door pickup into an SUV, you will have to pay extra, inevitably driving that budget-friendly price tag skyward.

Beneath the naked, unpainted exterior, the mechanical specifications are surprisingly respectable for an urban commuter. The truck features a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 201 HP. The standard-range battery offers a projected 150 miles of range, which can be upgraded to an extended-range option pushing 240 miles if you are willing to bleed your wallet a bit more. It even comes standard with a Tesla-style NACS charge port, promising a 20-to-80% top-off in about 30 minutes.