Six Stellantis executives recognized among 100 leading women in North American automotive industry

May 19, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Six Stellantis executives have been named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American automotive industry by Automotive News.

Since its inception in 2000 and published every five years, this prestigious leadership list spotlights “those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies,” according to the publication.

The 2025 Stellantis honorees include:

Chris Feuell – Chief Executive Officer, Chrysler Brand & Head of Alfa Romeo North America

Barbara Pilarski – Senior Vice President, Americas & Labor Business Development

Teresa Thiele – Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing Programs

Linda Trbizan – Senior Vice President, Head of Group Accounting Operations, Shared Services & Finance Transformation

Tara Vatcher – Senior Vice President, Systems and Software Platform Development

Marlo Vitous – Senior Vice President, North America Purchasing & Supplier Quality

“The Stellantis women recognized as part of this impressive class are the very best in their respective fields, demonstrate the highest integrity and serve as role models for the next generation of leaders,” said Antonio Filosa, chief operating officer – Americas and chief quality officer, Stellantis. “These leaders, some of whom were previously on this coveted list, embody Stellantis’ long-standing commitment to developing outstanding talent. I couldn’t be prouder to work with these women.”

The 2025 class, which includes engineers, mobility leaders, manufacturing and marketing executives, financiers, dealer principals and designers, emerged from a monthslong nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They will be featured in a special section of Automotive News on May 19. Additionally, Chris Feuell will appear as a featured guest speaker during the Automotive News Leading Women Conference on May 20.

Linda Trbizan, Senior Vice President, Head of Group Accounting Operations, Shared Services & Finance Transformation, is one of six Stellantis executives who have been named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American automotive industry by Automotive News.

“Over the last 25 years, on six lists of Leading Women, Automotive News has honored 442 executives,” said Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Automotive News senior director of editorial operations. “This year’s group of Leading Women has 24 presidents and CEOs and nine other C-suite executives; the first group, in 2000, had 14 presidents and CEOs and five others in the C-suite. The talented, powerful executives on this list are at the forefront of thousands of successful women in the auto industry.”

All of the honorees will be celebrated on May 19 at a gala at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, hosted by Automotive News.

