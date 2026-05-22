Shelby F-150 Champions Edition claims the truck throne

Back in 1966, Shelby didn’t just race. They systematically humiliated everyone at Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans. Naturally, Dearborn and Las Vegas couldn’t just settle for a commemorative keychain to mark the occasion. Instead, they decided to unleash a limited-run, 810-horsepower rolling middle finger disguised as a pickup truck. Meet the 2026 Shelby F-150 Off-Road Champions Edition.

The folks over at Ram thought they had secured their five minutes of absolute internet glory on May 20th when they proudly rolled out the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee. It was bright yellow, packed a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 pumping out 777 HP, and boasted sports-car-rivaling metrics. It felt like a real party. But in cold-blooded fashion, Shelby American waited exactly twenty-four hours to completely ruin the birthday bash.

On May 21st, they dropped their own supercharged 5.0-liter V8 bombshell, offering over 810 HP and an unspoken dare to go find out how fast it actually is. Because in the finest of old-school traditions, Shelby refuses to publish official performance figures. They are leaving it to the 54 lucky buyers to figure out what happens when you stuff supercar metrics into a high-riding brick.

This psychological warfare is built on a standard Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 Supercrew, which then undergoes a full-blown existential transformation. The exterior sheds any civilian subtlety, adopting a custom-painted front bumper and a sinister, redesigned grille with integrated LED lighting. The wider, body-color fenders host functional vents slapped with the iconic Shelby badge, while three-dimensional lettering dominates the bedsides and tailgate.

Shelby’s logic is simple: three racing colors, eighteen trucks each. Buyers get to pick between Le Mans Blue Metallic, Daytona Orange Metallic, and Sebring Green Metallic, all sliced down the middle by classic racing stripes. Even the Stage 2 supercharger and intake manifold under the hood are color-matched via custom powder coating.

Step inside, and the utilitarian Lariat cabin becomes a carbon-clad command center. Custom full-grain leather seats, carbon fiber trim, and racing-inspired billet aluminum pedals remind you where your $158,795 went. That glorious Stage 2 supercharger is technically installed after you take official ownership of the vehicle. It comes with a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty, but let’s be honest: most of these 54 trucks will spend their lives inside climate-controlled garages acting as financial investments.