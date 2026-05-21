2027 Ram SRT Rumble Bee debuts with short-bed style and 777-hp V8

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT aims to become the most powerful and fastest production V8 pickup ever built by the brand, with the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI tuned to 777 hp in this configuration. Ram claims 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph and a top speed of 170 mph, figures that push the pickup into territory usually reserved for Stellantis’ most extreme performance cars.

2027 Ram Rumble Bee SRT brings muscle-truck performance back

The Rumble Bee SRT sits at the top of a new three-model Rumble Bee family, all powered by HEMI engines. The entry-level version uses the 5.7-liter V8 with 395 hp, while the Rumble Bee 392 moves up to the 6.4-liter unit with 470 hp.

All three versions share the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddles and manual or automatic control. They also use a full-time active all-wheel-drive system that can switch to rear-wheel drive through a dedicated button that disconnects the front axle.

Ram has worked specifically on the chassis and driving dynamics. The structure has been shortened to improve rigidity and response, while the sportier versions can rely on air suspension, semi-active Bilstein dampers and Brembo brakes.

The front splitter, rear spoiler and air ducts do not serve a purely visual purpose. They also contribute to high-speed stability and mechanical cooling. The design draws directly from the bee imagery behind the model’s name, with yellow and black paintwork, a wide and lowered body, racing details and an overall aggressive stance.

The cabin also focuses on driving, with a sports steering wheel, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Uconnect infotainment system and dedicated Performance Pages showing data such as acceleration, G-force and real-time engine parameters. Ram previewed the new lineup in the short film Muscle Runs Deep, presented by Tim Kuniskis, head of Stellantis’ American brands, SRT Performance and North American marketing.

The Rumble Bee name recalls Ram’s muscle-truck tradition and marks the brand’s return to high performance 20 years after production ended for the 1500 SRT10, the “Viper truck” with an 8.4-liter, 500-hp V10 that opened a new chapter in the American pickup segment.

With the new Rumble Bee family, Kuniskis emphasized that Ram wants to offer a pickup for every type of customer, from the work-focused Tradesman to the luxurious Tungsten and now the high-performance trucks that had been missing from the lineup for two decades.