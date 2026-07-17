Sheer parking danger: BMW recalls 29,000 PHEVs over starter fire risks

There is nothing quite like the prestige of pulling a luxury German hybrid into your pristine, multi-car garage. Too bad BMW wants you to kick it out onto the curb immediately. In yet another episode of “expensive things that might spontaneously combust”, the Bavarian automaker is recalling 29,119 plug-in hybrid sedans due to a rather alarming engine starter fire hazard.

The recall targets older-generation plug-in hybrid sedans equipped with BMW’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. If you drive a 3 Series, 5 Series, or a flagship 7 Series from the late 2010s, specifically including the 2018 BMW 530e in both rear-wheel-drive iPerformance and all-wheel-drive xDrive flavors, your car might be harboring a watery, short-circuiting secret.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report, water can sneak into the starter’s electrical relay over time. This leads to internal corrosion, which messes with the electrical connection, overheats the starter motor, and could eventually turn your eco-friendly status symbol into a localized campfire. The fix is straightforward: BMW will replace the affected engine starters with a newly designed unit free of charge, and they will even reimburse owners who already paid for this headache out of pocket.

But until that new starter is installed, BMW’s official advisory is simple: park outside. Because while a car fire is bad, watching your suburban home go up in flames with it is infinitely worse. This is not BMW’s first rodeo with pyrotechnics either. The brand recently flagged 59,000 luxury models (including the 5 Series, 7 Series, and M5) for an A/C wiring harness fire risk, and earlier in 2026, over 87,000 vehicles were recalled for starter-related wear.

Fortunately, owners of newer-generation BMW PHEVs can rest easy. The latest models, like the 2026 BMW 550e with its brawnier turbocharged six-cylinder engine and a much more respectable 34-mile electric range (nearly double the older generation’s 21-mile limit), are completely unaffected. So is the monstrous, 717-horsepower V8-powered M5 hybrid.

For the owners of the older hybrid sedans, however, the waiting game begins. Official owner notification letters will head out on August 28, 2026, which is also when VINs become searchable on the NHTSA website. Until then, you can call BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.