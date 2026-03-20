BMW M5 facelift looks like Munich finally listened

Someone in Munich apparently decided the Neue Klasse could wait. Prototypes of the BMW M5 facelift, spotted testing in both sedan and Touring body styles, tell a story of deliberate, surgical evolution rather than the dramatic overhaul some early sightings had hinted at.

The front end takes the boldest step forward on the outside. Slimmer headlights, a redesigned kidney grille, and a revised bumper with vertical air intakes that visually widen the nose and reinforce that planted, ready-to-pounce stance every M car should project from thirty feet away.

Out back, four exhaust outlets remain joined by new taillights featuring a more horizontal light signature and a restyled bumper. The overall effect is a car that modernizes without betraying itself, which sounds obvious until you look at what the rest of the industry has been doing lately.

The interior is where the facelift gets genuinely radical, even if the camouflage is doing its best to hide it. The infotainment system appears to be an entirely new generation, likely borrowed from the new BMW iX3, and it brings Panoramic Vision along for the ride, a full-width projection at the base of the windshield that both driver and passenger can use.

BMW Operating System X could finally retire the physical iDrive controller, replacing it with touch inputs, voice commands, and steering wheel-integrated controls. A larger central display, an optional 3D head-up display, and possibly a dedicated passenger screen round out a cabin that’s pushing hard into the high-altitude sports luxury territory.

Under the hood, no surprises, and absolutely no complaints. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8 paired with the plug-in hybrid system carries over unchanged in its essential character, delivering 717 HP and 1,000 Nm of torque that launch the G90 sedan to 60 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds. Euro 7 compliance required some thermal tweaks, offset by software updates on the electric side. With the right package, top speed hits 305 km/h.

M5 Touring production runs through 2032, with new colors and personalization options added to the mix. The formula works, the market agrees, and changes happen.