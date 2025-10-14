Santo Ficili: “Strong results for Alfa Romeo, and positive signs for Maserati as well”

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, painted a positive picture of the brand’s activities during the presentation of Stellantis Philanthropy, the group’s program dedicated to supporting local communities. “The results are absolutely positive globally, we are doing really very well,” the executive stated, emphasizing how the brand is continuing to invest in the current lineup, with particular attention to Giulia and Stelvio, while continuing the development of future electric vehicles.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati look to the future, Ficili: “We are doing very well globally”

“We have decided to focus product development on electric,” Ficili explained. “However, since we are reviewing the engine range to align it with customer needs, it will take a little more time. We are also evaluating other forms of power for future cars.”

The executive then added that the strategic plan being defined will concern both Alfa Romeo and Maserati, and will be completed together with Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, before being officially presented. “The moment is complex for everyone, but I remain optimistic: I see a light on the horizon for Maserati as well,” he commented.

Confirming the revival vision was Jean-Philippe Imparato, who unveiled an ambitious project for Modena: “The city will become a hub dedicated to the customization of models from various Stellantis brands, which will take the name Bottega Fuoriserie Italia. It will be the evolution of the current Officine Fuoriserie Maserati, so far reserved exclusively for the Trident.”

Imparato also announced that one-offs and few-offs for Maserati and Alfa Romeo will be produced in Modena, exclusive models like 8C, 4C and 33 Stradale. “Modena is the capital of Motor Valley and we want to strengthen the relationship with suppliers operating in this extraordinary automotive district,” he emphasized together with Ficili.

On the Stellantis front, Imparato spoke of encouraging signs: “In September our sales to private customers grew between 8 and 10%, while orders increased by 20%. Commercial vehicles are also recording excellent results. The market is slowly strengthening and in 2026 we will see numerous new models, including for Fiat, in a year that will mark significant growth for the entire group.”

Finally, Imparato confirmed that even currently idle plants will soon have a new production role: “With the launch of the Fiat 500 hybrid at Mirafiori, we open a completely new chapter, very different from the past and full of prospects for Italian industry.”