SAF Stellantis: Stellantis expands FIAT and Jeep brands in Gauteng

Stellantis expands its multi-franchise dealer network with the addition of the FIAT and Jeep brands to the dealership in Gauteng

Stellantis with fiat and Jeep brands to the dealership in Gauteng

Stellantis announces the expansion of its multifranchise dealer network with the addition of the FIAT and Jeep brands to the existing CMH East Rand dealership in Boksburg in Gauteng. This expansion continues to strengthen Stellantis’ commitment to making these iconic brands more accessible to customers, offering a seamless and convenient experience.

CMH East Rand is already home to Opel, PEUGEOT, and Citroën. The expansion continues to bolster dealer representation across the Gauteng Province in support of Stellantis’ ambitious plans as one of the largest importers in the South African motor industry.

The CMH Group’s history stretches back into the 1970s and was founded by JD McIntosh.

Stellantis dealers meet the highest standards, providing customers with an unparalleled sales and aftersales experience. “We’re excited to be expanding our relationship with the CMH Group. This partnership not only broadens our reach but also enhances our ability to offer exceptional service to our customers,” said Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa. “By bringing the FIAT and Jeep brands closer to our customers in the East Rand, we are making these outstanding brands and their products more accessible.”

CMH East Rand is committed to Stellantis’ Customer Care Pledge, which includes a 5-year/100,000km warranty, a mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty that require more than 48 hours at the dealership or 30 days at an approved repairer, and optional security detail for roadside assistance. These benefits ensure peace of mind and an exceptional ownership experience.

Leading the team at CMH East Rand is Dealer Principal, Vishal Harkoo. “A customer is the most important visitor on our premises. He is not dependent on us; we are dependent on him. He is not an irritation in our business, he is the purpose of our business,” says Harkoo.

Visit CMH East Rand at 143 North Rand Road, Beyers Park, Boksburg and enjoy comfortable waiting areas with complimentary WiFi and refreshments.Stay updated with the latest news and offers at www.cmh.co.za, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or contact them on 011 841 2000 for more information.