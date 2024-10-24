SA Auto Week, Stellantis and Citroen C3 honored at Naamsa Accelerator Awards

As confirmed in a Stellantis press release on Oct. 29, 2024, the award was given in new passenger vehicle sales. Stellatis named a finalist in Job Creators Importers Employment, Youth Empowering Importers, Women Empowering Importers. The Stellantis Group, which is particularly active on a number of fronts, was thus nominated for its valuable contributions to job creation, youth development, as we have discussed on various occasions, and finally women empowerment in the context of imports. We can also say then, that Stellatis was recognized for being a company that not only succeeds in business, but also strives to improve society by creating opportunities for youth and women and contributing to economic growth.

Successful recognition for the Citroën C3

The Naamsa Accelerator awards recognize the achievements and contributions of the South African automotive industry. The Citroën C3 is the year’s highest achiever in new passenger vehicle sales. The successful car was honored at the Naamsa Accelerator Awards along with three finalist nominations for the Stellantis brand owner. These prestigious awards are made solely to honor and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of the South African automotive industry and are the culmination of SA Auto Week.

The recently launched Citroën C3 has been fantastically well received in the market, with one of the fastest sales growth rates in the country. The C3 offers a unique blend of modern SUV styling and Citroën’s iconic design philosophy. With an elevated driving position and an impressive ground clearance of 180 mm, the C3 offers superior visibility and driving safety. All in the comfort of a cabin equipped with all the technology needed for the rising South African, including a class-leading 10-inch HD touchscreen and mirror-screen technology with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

Features of the award-winning car and the words of the CEO

The C3 consumes only 5.6 liters per 100 km, offering extended affordability within the cost of ownership, as well as Citroën’s comprehensive 5-year/100,000 km warranty. The C3 offers comfort and versatility, encapsulating a range of technologies in typical Citroën comfort in a compelling value proposition.

Stellantis has made great strides in the South African automotive market as one of its largest importers. This contribution to the industry has also been recognized by Naamsa with nominations as finalists in three categories recognizing job creation, youth empowerment, and women’s empowerment. Stellantis’ major investment in its new production facility has not only tied the automaker to South Africa as a target market, but also strengthened the company’s growth aspirations in Africa.

“We have an incredible range of vehicles that meet all needs, whether you are a student, a microentrepreneur or a CEO,” says Mike Whitfield, managing director of Stellantis SA. “Stellantis certainly remains one of the largest importers of vehicles in the country, with exceptional brands that meet any mobility need and also for consumers who may all have different needs from each other. So, these Accelerator Awards are a welcome recognition of the contribution we are making to the local industry.”