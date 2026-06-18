Rare two-door Dodge Charger SRT8 by Metalcrafters heads to auction

Metalcrafters turned a 2008 Dodge Charger SRT8 into a two-door coupé with a carbon-fibre body, and the car has now reached an online auction. At the time of writing, bids have climbed to $15,500, with only a few hours left before the sale closes.

The California-based company specialises in concept cars and prototypes, and completely redesigned the Charger’s body starting from the SRT8’s technical base. Its team hand-formed the body in carbon fibre and gave the car the proportions of a classic muscle car. The shape deliberately recalls the second-generation Charger, with the famous Coca-Cola bottle profile reinterpreted in a contemporary way. House of Kolor provides the matte Root Beer brown finish, while a black “bumblebee” stripe wraps around the rear section.

This carbon-fibre Dodge Charger SRT8 coupé is now up for auction

The front end features a full-width darkened grille, hidden-look headlights and a sculpted bonnet. Along the sides, the two-door layout, flying-buttress-style rear pillars and pronounced wheel arches define the profile. At the rear, the car brings back the four round taillights of historic Chargers and adds an inset rear window, completing a coherent design tribute. Images of the example also show a small dent on the right front fender.

Under the bonnet sits the SRT8’s 6.1-litre Hemi V8, which originally produced 425 hp and around 570 Nm of torque. The car also features a cold air intake, carbon-fibre engine covers and a custom dual exhaust system. Power reaches the rear wheels through a five-speed Autostick automatic transmission. The chassis retains independent suspension, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering and Brembo brakes with red four-piston calipers on slotted discs. Black 20-inch forged SRT wheels wear Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tyres in 245/45 and 255/45 sizes.

The cabin stays close to the modern Charger layout, with heated and power-adjustable front seats, grey leather upholstery and equipment that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a multimedia system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a multifunction steering wheel. The steering wheel adds an upper carbon-fibre insert and a Metalcrafters badge. The instrument cluster uses white dials, a 180 mph speedometer and a tachometer with a 6,250 rpm redline.

The digital odometer shows just under 3,400 miles, equal to around 5,500 km, an extremely low mileage for a 2008 car. The current owner has reportedly driven only around 50 miles since purchasing it. A Colorado dealer now offers the car with a clean Kansas title and a Carfax report that lists no accidents or damage, although some recalls related to the airbags and ignition switch remain open.