Rare Porsche discovered after 30 years hidden away, but its identity remains unclear

A Porsche that no one has been able to identify yet has appeared on Reddit. The photos show a German sports car buried in dust inside an American barn, sitting there for at least three decades, with locked doors and a hidden VIN. The widened wheel arches, large rear wing and tires with a DOT code pointing to 1978 immediately sparked speculation, and the online discussion has turned into a real collective investigation over the past few days.

This abandoned Porsche could be a valuable 930 Turbo

The main suspicion is that the car could be a 930 Turbo, the turbocharged 911 Porsche launched in the 1970s with a 3.0-liter flat-six producing 260 hp before growing to 3.3 liters in 1978 thanks to the addition of an intercooler. It earned a reputation for being as fast as it was difficult to control, and today it carries serious value on the collector market. Good examples regularly exceed $175,000 at auction, while low-mileage cars or special configurations can climb much higher.

The problem is that the visible details in the photos do not settle the question. Some users have pointed out elements that suggest a late-1960s short-wheelbase 911 or 912, such as opening rear quarter windows and the shape of the door handles. Others have noticed suspicious welds on the fenders and a rear wing that looks closer to an IROC-style piece than to the original 930 whale tail. That opens the possibility that the car could be a 911 SC, a naturally aspirated Carrera or an older 911 fitted with a turbo-look body kit.

If the chassis confirms a real 930, the discovery would carry huge value. If it turns out to be a modified 911, the car would still remain interesting as a restoration project, but it would lose much of the collector appeal now fueling the discussion.

Stories like this belong to the world of so-called barn finds, cars abandoned for years in barns or storage buildings and later rediscovered almost by chance. Sometimes they are vehicles parked after a mechanical failure that never got fixed. Other times, families simply forgot them or never realized their value.

What makes these discoveries irresistible for enthusiasts is the moment when the uncertainty finally disappears, when someone opens a door, reads a chassis number and finally discovers what is hiding beneath the dust. For now, with this 911, that moment has not arrived yet.