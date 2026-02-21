Rare Ferrari F12tdF in Rosso Dino goes under the hammer in Miami

A Ferrari F12tdf finished in Rosso Dino is a rare sight, even among the most seasoned enthusiasts. Only a handful of cars left the factory in this color, and one of them, registered in 2017, will headline the upcoming RM Sotheby’s auction in Miami on February 27, 2026. The combination of model, color and condition already makes it a highly desirable lot for collectors and investors.

Rosso Dino, less common than traditional Ferrari reds, pairs surprisingly well with the aggressive character of the F12tdf, a version developed to push the sporting soul of the Ferrari F12berlinetta to the extreme. The result is a visual balance between elegance and mechanical brutality, enhanced by numerous customizations created through Ferrari’s Atelier program in Maranello.

This example stands out for its highly refined specification. Highlights include historic GTO Livery accents in Canna di Fucile, an anthracite Alcantara interior with Arancio Hermès leather inserts, contrast stitching and an extensive list of bespoke finishes. The carbon-fiber wheels, already exclusive, contribute to an even more sophisticated package. Completing the configuration are yellow brake calipers, medium-size carbon racing seats, sports exhaust, heat-insulating windshield, navigation system with Bluetooth, rear camera and satellite radio, along with other features that make the car truly unique.

Delivered new by Ferrari North America, the car shows extremely low mileage: just 6,567 miles (about 10,570 km). It also carries official Ferrari certification with the Libretto Giallo, further increasing its collectible value. Specialists estimate a price between $1.8 and $2.2 million (around €1.5–1.85 million), although bidding momentum could push the figure even higher. The chassis number is ZFF81BFAXH0219511.

From a technical perspective, the F12tdf represents a radical evolution of the F12berlinetta. Engineers thoroughly revised the aerodynamics, increasing downforce by 87 percent through advanced solutions and an active rear diffuser. The design, especially from the front and front three-quarter view, achieves a rare balance for a front-engine supercar, delivering a striking presence that remains hard to replicate.

At the heart of the car lies a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 producing 780 horsepower, an engine that perfectly embodies Ferrari tradition. Performance remains impressive even today: 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, 0-124 mph in 7.9 seconds and a top speed above 211 mph.

Despite the arrival of the Ferrari 812 Competizione, the F12tdf remains one of the most iconic Ferraris of the modern era. Time has not diminished either its performance or the emotional involvement that only a naturally aspirated V12 can deliver. Today it stands as a highly collectible object, supported by limited production and timeless appeal.

For most enthusiasts, it will remain an unreachable dream, but in Miami someone will gain the privilege of adding this rare Rosso Dino example to their collection. A car that represents not just a supercar, but a fragment of Ferrari history. Meanwhile, the Maranello-based car manufacturer continues to work on the first electric Ferrari.