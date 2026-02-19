Ferrari Luce: new original design proposal emerges online

Ferrari Luce will debut on May 25, 2026, as CEO Benedetto Vigna has confirmed. Yet, despite the short wait, very little is known about the design of the first fully electric Ferrari in history. The camouflaged prototypes spotted so far reveal almost nothing about the final shape, and even the body style remains unclear. At first, many assumed Ferrari would create a kind of mini Purosangue, but in recent weeks even that assumption has started to fade.

Ferrari Luce debut set for May 25, new render imagines radical sedan design

This lack of information has opened the door to alternative interpretations. A render by digital designer Andrei Avarvarii, for example, takes Ferrari Luce in a completely different direction from previous hypotheses. He abandons the crossover concept entirely and instead envisions a low-slung sedan with sharp, aggressive lines.

The front end adopts the so-called “shark nose” design and integrates slim LED headlights that, at least in spirit, recall the pop-up lights of the 1980s. The side profile features clean, taut surfaces and elongated proportions that push the overall layout toward a distinctly sporty character. References to iconic models such as the F40 and Testarossa appear in the five-spoke star-shaped wheels and in the overall racing-inspired styling language.

Avarvarii did not create this vision by chance. In recent weeks, Ferrari revealed the Luce’s interior, designed by former Apple designer Jony Ive, who emphasized stylistic continuity between the cabin and the exterior. Starting from that concept, the digital artist imagined a body style consistent with what Ferrari has already shown inside.

From a technical standpoint, the car will use an 880-volt architecture with a 2.95-meter wheelbase and a 47/53 weight distribution. It will feature 48-volt active suspension, four-wheel steering, and torque vectoring. The 122 kWh NMC battery should deliver up to 530 kilometers of estimated range. On paper, the numbers look impressive. What remains to be seen is whether the design Ferrari ultimately chooses will live up to those expectations.