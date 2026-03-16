Rare Ferrari 458 Speciale set for auction in Monte Carlo

RM Sotheby’s will auction a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale in Monte Carlo at the end of April, a car with just 373 kilometers on the odometer and in virtually as-new condition. The auction house estimates it at between €500,000 and €600,000, although the final price could climb even higher if bidding becomes especially intense. The chassis number is ZFF75VHB000212018, the body comes finished in Nero B/B with an Argento Nürburgring Metallic roof and several carbon-fiber exterior details, while the red leather cabin with black seat inserts and white prancing horses embroidered on the headrests creates a very striking contrast with the dark exterior.

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale with 373 km heads to RM Sotheby’s auction

The car reached its first owner in June 2015 through Nikki Hassler AG in Switzerland, and the service book records annual maintenance through 2022, followed by another service in July 2024. The lot also includes the original manuals, owner’s booklets, and a set of three leather suitcases, details that make it an especially complete offering by the standards of the collectible Ferrari market.

However, the reason every 458 Speciale that returns to the market immediately attracts attention from collectors and enthusiasts goes far beyond the condition of any single example. This car stands as the last naturally aspirated mid-engined Ferrari V8 to express Maranello’s performance philosophy in such a direct way, and it still carries an appeal that many of its successors have not matched with the same intensity. The rear mid-mounted 4.5-liter V8 delivers 605 horsepower in a car that weighs just 1,290 kg, a combination that brings 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 9.1 seconds, a top speed of more than 325 km/h, and a Fiorano lap time of 1:23.5.

The numbers, however, tell only part of what the 458 Speciale can deliver. Compared with the already outstanding 458 Italia, the Speciale added another layer of precision and aggression, both in its styling and in its dynamic behavior, with immediate responses and a connection between driver and car that those who have driven it often describe as very hard to find in any other modern Ferrari. For many enthusiasts, the sound of the naturally aspirated V8 at high revs remains one of the highest peaks ever reached by a Ferrari engine of this family, something that inevitably faded when later generations moved to turbocharging.

Ferrari created the 458 Speciale to carry forward the legacy of the 430 Scuderia, and it managed to surpass it in every area, building over time a reputation that constantly rising values continue to confirm. For an example like the one headed to Monaco, with such low mileage and such complete documentation, RM Sotheby’s estimate could prove to be only a starting point.