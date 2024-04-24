A rare Ferrari 458 Speciale destroyed by flames in Los Angeles

A 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale, apparently brand new, caught fire in Los Angeles on the day its owner decided to take it out for a drive around the city. It seems like it was a bad idea to push the limits of a car that had spent most of its life sitting in a garage.

A Ferrari 458 Speciale bursts into flames in Los Angeles

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but according to preliminary reports, this Ferrari 458 Speciale caught fire while it was in motion. The owner had time to pull over and call emergency services, who arrived on the scene immediately. However, the firefighters did everything they could, but the Prancing Horse car was destroyed. The rear of the vehicle, where the engine is housed, was completely destroyed by the flames.

The Ferrari 458 Speciale is equipped with a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that produces 597 horsepower and 540 Newton meters of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The owner of the vehicle had only driven his Ferrari 458 Speciale 1,500 km since 2013. It was therefore a car that was still as good as new. It was also a rare model, considering that only 499 units were ever produced. Of course, this Ferrari 458 Speciale will now be impossible to repair and will have to be scrapped.

Although these are very rare events, this is not the first time that a Ferrari supercar has suddenly caught fire. A similar situation occurred in recent days with a Ferrari 812 Aperta that caught fire while on the road for reasons yet to be determined.