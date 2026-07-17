Rare Ferrari 250 GT SWB could fetch $10 million at Pebble Beach

One of the 20 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione models built in 1961 will rank among the most important lots at the Gooding Christie’s auction in Pebble Beach on August 14 and 15. Chassis 2701 GT carries an estimate of between $8 million and $10 million, reflecting both the rarity of the Comp/61 specification and the car’s documented racing history.

Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione heads to auction with $10 million estimate

The Berlinettas from this series, also known by the nickname “SEFAC Hot Rod,” represented the most advanced evolution of the short-wheelbase 250 GT before the arrival of the 250 GTO. Ferrari upgraded the mechanical components and race preparation to make the model more competitive while retaining the balanced body proportions created by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti.

Chassis 2701 GT immediately demonstrated its potential during the 1961 24 Hours of Le Mans test weekend. Mike Parkes, Fernand Tavano, and Jo Schlesser shared driving duties at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the Ferrari recorded the fastest time among the GT cars present. Its racing career continued over the following years and included the 1967 Targa Florio on Sicily’s demanding public roads.

After completing its original competition career, the car passed through the collections of enthusiasts including Brian Brunkhorst, Michael Leventhal, and Ned Spieker. The 250 GT later returned to regular action at major historic motoring events, taking part in the Tour Auto, Goodwood Revival, Le Mans Classic, and Monterey Historics. That continued use has kept its history visible rather than turning it into a purely static museum exhibit.

A 2,953-cc Ferrari V12 sits at the front, with a 60-degree bank angle and an output of 280 hp at 7,000 rpm. A four-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels, while the steel tubular chassis uses a 94.5-inch wheelbase. Ferrari’s historical specifications list a curb weight of approximately 2,116 pounds and a top speed of 167 mph, figures that help explain why the SWB proved so competitive in the early 1960s.

The combination of racing results, limited production, and eligibility for the world’s leading historic events makes chassis 2701 GT particularly attractive to collectors. Its official estimate remains below the prices achieved by the 250 GTO and the rarest competition California Spiders, but it still places this Berlinetta among the most valuable cars expected at Monterey Car Week 2026, where the first Ferrari Luce will also go under the hammer.