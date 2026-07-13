Ferrari Luce chassis number 0 could exceed $1.1 million at Monterey auction

The first Ferrari Luce will not go to an ordinary customer. Maranello has chosen to consign chassis number 0 to RM Sotheby’s for a charity auction during Monterey Car Week. The auction house will offer the car without reserve between August 13 and 15, 2026, and expects it to exceed $1.1 million. Ferrari will transfer the entire amount raised to the Ferrari Foundation, which will use the funds to support future educational initiatives.

First Ferrari Luce heads to charity auction at Monterey

The car’s value does not come from its chassis number alone, as this Luce also marks the start of production for Ferrari’s first fully electric model. Its powertrain combines four electric motors and produces a total of 1,050 hp, bringing performance in line with some of the most powerful cars in the current Ferrari range. A dedicated plaque also identifies the vehicle as the first example created under the Luce program.

Ferrari Design Studio and the Tailor Made department developed a configuration centered on the relationship between color and light. For the exterior, they created a Madreperla Semilucida finish whose pigments reveal green or violet reflections as the lighting and viewing angle change. The complexity of the application process makes it impossible to reproduce another surface with exactly the same shades as chassis number 0.

The cabin continues the same theme through light colors and surfaces that alter the perception of space. Metallic Le Mans leather in Perla serves as the main upholstery, with Tailor Made using hides sourced from Switzerland. Grigio Corvara replaces the black that Ferrari normally applies to secondary elements. This combination spreads more light throughout the cabin and creates a stronger connection with the exterior while preserving the craftsmanship associated with the brand’s most exclusive configurations.

The white theme also appears on the wheels and behind the Ferrari badge, while the brake calipers receive a matching finish. The Monterey auction will therefore combine the collector debut of the Ferrari Luce with a concrete charitable purpose, turning the first production example into a source of funding for the foundation’s educational projects.