Rare Dino 246 GT set to go under the hammer in Florida

The Dino 246 GT ranks among the most fascinating sports cars ever created. Seeing one on the road still delivers a memorable experience, thanks to its rare balance of elegance, proportions and driving pleasure. For this reason, collectors immediately focus their attention whenever an example appears at auction. In early March, Gooding Christie’s will offer a new opportunity during the Amelia Island event, where chassis number 04860 will cross the auction block.

This example is a 1972 Dino 246 GT built to European specifications and already generating strong interest among enthusiasts. Ownership, however, remains a privilege for only a small group of collectors, as current estimates place the car far beyond the reach of most buyers.

Rare 1972 Dino 246 GT Heads to Auction at Amelia Island

This car presents an especially rare configuration. It belongs to the group of just 52 Dino 246 GT models originally finished in Blu Chiaro Metallizzato (Light Blue Metallic), a shade that highlights the flowing Pininfarina lines. The current owner acquired the car in 2024 and invested roughly 50,000 dollars in maintenance and restoration performed by recognized specialists, bringing it to excellent condition. The auction house estimates a final value between 475,000 and 550,000 dollars.

Behind the cabin sits the iconic 2.4-liter V6 engine, powered by three Weber carburetors and producing 195 horsepower at 7,600 rpm. A five-speed manual gearbox sends power to the rear wheels, delivering a driving experience that still feels engaging today. Performance remains impressive, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h. With the 246 GT, Enzo Ferrari introduced a rear-mounted engine layout for the first time on a road-going Ferrari.

Ferrari unveiled the 246 GT at the 1969 Turin Motor Show as the evolution of the earlier 206 GT. Engineers increased displacement, slightly extended the wheelbase and adopted steel body panels in place of aluminum to improve structural strength.

The car left the factory for Lebanon through the official Beirut dealership before Werner Schoch imported it to the United States in 1977. Since then, successive owners have preserved it carefully while keeping it on American soil.

From a design standpoint, the Dino 246 GT still stands as a true work of art on four wheels. Even without the prancing horse badge on the hood, the car expresses Ferrari’s spirit through pure proportions and the harmony of Pininfarina’s design. Beauty, balance and driving pleasure combine in a form that few cars have matched, turning every example into a genuine collector’s icon. Whoever wins this auction will secure an authentic piece of automotive history.