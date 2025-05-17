Award-winning Dino 246 GT from Pebble Beach now heading to auction in California

A very rare 1970 Dino 246 GT from the “L” series is about to be auctioned by Gooding & Company. The specimen, until now jealously kept by a single owner, Brian Pollock, comes in a refined gray livery with black interior. A truly special opportunity: it is extremely rare to find a Dino 246 GT that has remained in the hands of the same owner since its registration, an element that could significantly influence its value at auction.

Rare 1970 Dino 246 GT at auction by Gooding & Company at Pebble Beach

During its existence, this car obtained first place at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in the category of preserved post-war cars. Confirming its exceptional authenticity, the car is accompanied by original accessories, historical documentation, and vintage photographs. Considered one of the best non-restored Dino 246 GTs in existence, it will be the protagonist of a highly anticipated auction, scheduled for mid-August during the prestigious Pebble Beach event in California.

At the moment, the available details are still few. Besides the brief description and photographic documentation, the chassis number, 00870, has been disclosed, useful for possible historical research. While waiting for further information, it’s worth briefly revisiting the history and characteristics of this iconic sports car.

The Dino 246 GT, built by Ferrari between 1969 and 1973, was created to honor the memory of Dino Ferrari, Enzo’s son. Although not sporting the famous Prancing Horse, the car is in all respects a child of the Maranello car manufacturer. Continuing the legacy of the 206 GT, the Dino 246 presents itself as a more powerful and mature evolution, maintaining the charm of the mid-rear engine.

Under the hood lies a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V6, capable of delivering 195 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 177.5 lb-ft (24.1 kgm) at 5,500 rpm. Numbers that, translated on the road, mean a sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km/h) in 7.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 146 mph (235 km/h). In the GTS variant, with removable roof, the charm reaches its maximum splendor, but even the coupe version, like this one for sale, ranks among the most beautiful cars of all time.

The Dino 246 GT at auction belongs to the first “L” series, produced between 1969 and 1971. This version is recognizable by the wing-nut wheels, inherited from the 206, and the elongated chassis. A car of such caliber does not go unnoticed: the passion it arouses is universal, but the dream of having it in one’s garage will remain, as often happens, reserved for a few. No official estimate has been released yet, but it’s easy to guess that the bids will far exceed the possibilities of most collectors.