Rare almost-new Ferrari GTO to be auctioned in Florida

The Ferrari GTO is one of the supercars that has more than any other entered the collective imagination. It shares with the F40 the status of the most beloved Ferrari of the modern era and remains an absolute object of desire even today. Owning one means safeguarding a true piece of automotive history, a privilege reserved for only a very select few.

Almost-new Ferrari GTO heads to auction in Florida

For collectors who have not yet managed to enter this exclusive club, a truly rare opportunity is now taking shape. Mecum Auctions will offer a 1985 Ferrari GTO, chassis number ZFFPA16B000057723, at auction during the sale scheduled in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, January 17. This example stands out above all for a detail that greatly enhances its value: an exceptionally low mileage of just 2,007 kilometers at the time of cataloging. A figure destined to attract the attention of the world’s leading collectors and to drive bids toward very high levels. The complete technical sheet has not yet been released, but from the images its condition appears close to true concours level.

More than forty years after its official debut in March 1984, the GTO continues to exert a timeless charm. The Pininfarina design has crossed the decades without losing any of its expressive power. Its lines perfectly blend elegance and aggression, creating a stylistic balance that still represents one of the absolute peaks of Ferrari production. At the Geneva Motor Show, it left everyone speechless, an effect its shapes are still capable of producing today.

From a technical standpoint, the Ferrari GTO has never been just about beauty. Its heart is a 2,855 cc twin-turbo V8 producing 400 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 496 Nm at 3,800 rpm. Matched to a weight of just 1,100 kg, this output delivered extraordinary performance for its time and still commands great respect today, with 0–100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, 0–1,000 meters in 21.7 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 305 km/h.

The GTO was created to meet the homologation requirements of Group B, which mandated a minimum production of 200 road cars. In the end, 272 units were built to satisfy additional demand from prestigious clients. The cancellation of the category prevented the GTO from having a true racing career, but this in no way diminished its myth. The three letters GTO (Gran Turismo Omologata) have nevertheless entered legend.

From a construction perspective, the car made extensive use of advanced materials such as Kevlar, underlining its direct link to the world of racing. Driving it means living a total sensory experience, made of sound, mechanical responses and pure sensations that modern supercars can hardly replicate.

With the GTO, a lineage of “special” Ferraris was born that would later give rise to iconic models such as the F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari and F80. Without it, this dynasty of legends might never have existed. This is also why the historical, technical and emotional value of the Ferrari GTO continues to grow, making it one of the most important and celebrated cars of all time.