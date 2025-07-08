Ram’s new midsize pickup will ride on a body-on-frame chassis

Soon Ram will begin a turnaround designed to increase the brand’s sales in the United States as well as in other markets where it’s present. At the base of this strategy are at least 25 launches, all coming over the next few years. Among these will be the brand’s return to the midsize pickup segment.

Ram prepares return to midsize pickup segment: it will be body-on-frame and arrive in 2027

According to reports from MoparInsiders, the new Ram midsize pickup will be built on a body-on-frame platform, refuting previous hypotheses that wanted it on unibody architecture. In 2021, during Stellantis’ EV Day, the idea of a future Ram based on the STLA Large platform, typically unibody, had emerged. News that had left many brand fans perplexed, eager for a solid, capable vehicle built according to traditional standards. Instead, the new pickup will adopt a structure similar to that of the Jeep Gladiator, guaranteeing robustness and performance on par with main rivals.

The goal of Stellantis‘ American brand is to enter into direct competition with Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Nissan Frontier, offering a concrete alternative for those seeking a real truck.

The future Ram pickup will be offered exclusively in four-door Crew Cab configuration, in line with segment trends. Production is planned at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois (currently closed), with production start set for 2027.

According to statements by Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, the new model will fill the void left by the Ram 1500 Classic, offering a more accessible alternative compared to full-size models, which are increasingly expensive today. The intention is to propose a model with a base price below $40,000, to intercept that segment of the public excluded from the current Ram offering.

For many, the new model also represents a callback to a historic name like the Dodge Dakota, which went out of production in 2011. At the time, the Dakota had become too similar, in size and price, to the Ram 1500, pushing many buyers to prefer the latter, especially for the possibility of having the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Today, however, the context has changed, and demand for compact and well-balanced pickups is constantly growing.

If Ram adopts a strategy similar to that seen with the new Ford Ranger, which starts at just over $33,000, there are all the premises for a successful launch. The new truck could become the ideal gateway to the brand, without compromising Ram 1500 sales. The first prototypes on the road are expected by the end of the year.