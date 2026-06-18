Ram’s 777-HP Rumble Bee: NASCAR is ready for a loud safety car

June 19th at Naval Base Coronado is about absolute mechanical lawlessness. Ram is breaking a 20-year NASCAR hiatus in the most subtly American way possible: by unleashing the new Ram Rumble Bee SRT as the official safety car for the Navy 250. Because when you think of a vehicle meant to keep a pack of race cars safely contained and orderly, your mind obviously goes straight to a 777-horsepower, supercharged brick that sounds like a thunderstorm.

It’s a full-blown corporate marketing manifesto on wheels. San Diego will witness a glorious collision of ocean views, crisp military uniforms, and pure, unadulterated muscle truck theater. Tim Kuniskis, the mastermind of high-octane spectacles at Stellantis, framed this choice as a solemn tribute to the US Armed Forces for America’s 250th anniversary. A multinational conglomerate corporate-headquartered in Europe wrapping itself tightly in the Star-Spangled Banner by putting the legendary 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8 on active duty.

Let’s look at the performance data, which honestly reads like a late-night fever dream. This low, wide, and unapologetically aggressive supercharged pickup rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds, obliterates the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph, and won’t stop screaming until it reaches a top speed of 170 mph. Ram proudly calls it a pickup with supercar performance.

The true comedy will be watching this oversized monster try to pace a field on the actual track. The Navy 250 is making history by turning an active US military base into a temporary playground, marking the first time a NASCAR road race takes over an active installation. The Coronado road course spans 3.4 miles and is crammed with 16 precise, technical turns.

It’s a layout designed for surgical precision and ice-cold composure, which makes the choice of the Ram Rumble Bee SRT even more hilarious. It’s loud, it’s delightfully unhinged, and it represents the peak of American automotive excess.