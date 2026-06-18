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Ram’s 777-HP Rumble Bee: NASCAR is ready for a loud safety car

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
June 18, 2026
Ram crashes NASCAR’s military party with the 777-hp Rumble Bee SRT safety car. This Hellcat muscle truck is redefining American patriotism.
Ram Rumble Bee NASCAR

June 19th at Naval Base Coronado is about absolute mechanical lawlessness. Ram is breaking a 20-year NASCAR hiatus in the most subtly American way possible: by unleashing the new Ram Rumble Bee SRT as the official safety car for the Navy 250. Because when you think of a vehicle meant to keep a pack of race cars safely contained and orderly, your mind obviously goes straight to a 777-horsepower, supercharged brick that sounds like a thunderstorm.

Ram Rumble Bee NASCAR

It’s a full-blown corporate marketing manifesto on wheels. San Diego will witness a glorious collision of ocean views, crisp military uniforms, and pure, unadulterated muscle truck theater. Tim Kuniskis, the mastermind of high-octane spectacles at Stellantis, framed this choice as a solemn tribute to the US Armed Forces for America’s 250th anniversary. A multinational conglomerate corporate-headquartered in Europe wrapping itself tightly in the Star-Spangled Banner by putting the legendary 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8 on active duty.

Let’s look at the performance data, which honestly reads like a late-night fever dream. This low, wide, and unapologetically aggressive supercharged pickup rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds, obliterates the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph, and won’t stop screaming until it reaches a top speed of 170 mph. Ram proudly calls it a pickup with supercar performance.

Ram Rumble Bee NASCAR

The true comedy will be watching this oversized monster try to pace a field on the actual track. The Navy 250 is making history by turning an active US military base into a temporary playground, marking the first time a NASCAR road race takes over an active installation. The Coronado road course spans 3.4 miles and is crammed with 16 precise, technical turns.

It’s a layout designed for surgical precision and ice-cold composure, which makes the choice of the Ram Rumble Bee SRT even more hilarious. It’s loud, it’s delightfully unhinged, and it represents the peak of American automotive excess.