Rampage is the official Yamaha Racing pickup truck at Sertões 2025

The Rampage is a support vehicle for Yamaha’s official team in the competition, which will officially start next Sunday (27); The partnership also applies to the motorcycle, motocross and rally races that the Japanese manufacturer organizes in Brazil.

The Rampage, the first Ram pickup truck developed and produced outside North America, is the official vehicle of Yamaha Racing Brasil in the Sertões 2025, which will officially kick off next Sunday (27) in Goiânia (GO). Ram’s partnership with the motorcycle manufacturer began in 2024 and has been renewed for 2025 in the country’s two-wheel competitions: speed, motocross and rally, as in the case of the Sertões.

The agreement between the two brands includes the supply of Rampage pickup trucks to support operations in the various competitions in which Yamaha Racing Brazil participates. In the Sertões, the official team will be able to count on all the power, capabilities and technology of the Rampage as a support vehicle during the competition, which this year will cross the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Pernambuco and Alagoas.

This year, the official Yamaha Racing Brazil team will compete with three riders. One of them is the experienced Ricardo Martins, who has already competed in the Sertões 15 times and won an overall title in 2020. In addition to Martins, Gabriel Bruning, runner-up in 2023, and Gabriel Lucas Soares, hired this season, will also represent the team.

Unavailable for Sertões 2025 is Frenchman Adrien Metge, champion in 2021 and last year. Recovering from an injury, Metge is in Goiânia supporting the team from the sidelines.

One of the highlights of Yamaha Racing Brazil’s participation in this year’s competition is the female presence of Janaina Souza, a Brazilian rider based in Portugal. Janaina, who has focused her career abroad, is competing in this year’s Sertões riding a Yamaha Ténéré 700 in the Big Trail category.

Sertões 2025 concludes on Aug. 3, when competitors cross the finish line at Praia do Francês, located in the municipality of Marechal Deodoro in Alagoas.

Photo: Yamaha Racing Brazil/Cook Filmes

The success of the Ram Rampage

As a reminder, Ram ended the first half of 2025 with a solid sales performance, with the Rampage as a highlight. The brand’s only pickup developed and produced outside North America sold more than 2,000 units in June, the second consecutive month in which this impressive volume was achieved. In addition, the Rampage Big Horn 2.2 200-hp turbodiesel, Ram’s new base model, surpassed the total volume of 1,500 units sold this year.

The Rampage’s success was one of the elements that ensured that Ram’s market share increased in the first half of 2025, reaching 1.2 percent in June. Considering only the pickup segment, Ram’s share in the same period rises to 6.3 percent. The Rampage remains among the top 5 best-selling compact and midsize pickups in the country.