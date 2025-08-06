Rampage 2026 introduces new features: even more competitive

The pickup truck, a public and critical success since its launch, has been improved in all versions; The Big Horn version, gateway to the Ram universe, receives front parking sensors;

Rampage range 2026: new features

Since its launch, the Rampage has offered Brazilians all the unparalleled power of a Ram. The brand’s first pickup truck produced and developed outside North America embodies the pillars of strength, capability, luxury and technology in every version and, with this formula, has won over audiences and critics alike.

Recently, Rampage has surpassed the threshold of 45 thousand units sold since its launch and has already won 25 awards from the trade press, including the most recent one for Best Retailer, organized by Quatro Rodas and Mobiauto, as well as trophies awarded by UOL Carros and Mobilidade Estadão, among others.

The Rampage is even more competitive

To maintain its success, the Rampage introduces new features for the 2026 range that make it even more competitive. The first of these new features debuts on Rebel, Laramie with Night Edition package and R/T. These versions now feature a darkened taillight finish, as well as on the Laramie Night Edition 1500, 2500 and 3500 import pickups. In addition, the R/T receives a new suspension tune-up to make it even more comfortable without losing its distinctive sporty feel, and its Pirelli 235/55 R19 tires now feature Seal Inside™ technology, which allows the vehicle to keep rolling in the event of punctures up to 5 mm, thanks to an internal sealant that prevents loss of air pressure, preventing up to 85 percent of punctures. The Big Horn, which already had a full list of standard equipment, now comes with standard front parking sensors for added convenience when maneuvering.

“The Rampage was born with features that have captivated Brazilians since its launch and made it a success. However, we are constantly working to stay in line with our customers’ needs and preferences, which is why we are introducing new features that further enhance the Rampage’s unparalleled power,” says Juliano Machado, Ram’s vice president for South America.

The Rampage 2026 lineup retains two engine options: a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque, or the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbo gasoline with 272 hp and 400 Nm (40.8 kgfm) of torque, all paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. In terms of off-road capabilities, a hallmark of Ram pickups, the Rampage 2026 continues to offer an all-wheel drive system with automatic power distribution between the axles and a low gear mode, as well as automatic downhill cruise control (HDC).

In terms of safety, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including technologies such as adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane departure warning with active assist and centralization, which were introduced as standard in the 2025 range for the Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions, remain available in the Rampage 2026 range, which will arrive in dealerships in August.