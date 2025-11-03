Ram will launch two new SRT pickups within the next 90 days

During the presentation of Stellantis’ Q3 2025 financial results, CEO Antonio Filosa announced news that will thrill American truck enthusiasts. Ram will launch two new SRT models within the next 90 days, confirming that the high-performance division has no plans to slow down.

Ram to launch two new SRT models in 90 days, including 2026 TRX with 702 hp

2026 Ram 1500 RHO with Direct Connection MagnaFlow Exhaust

The first of the two models will be the 2026 Ram 1500 TRX, set to return to the market by late January. It will feature the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI HELLCAT V8, delivering 702 hp and 850 Nm of torque. This brutal power brings back one of the most iconic and desired pickups of recent years.

The previous TRX left a huge void after its discontinuation, and its comeback will reignite the head-to-head battle with the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R, which also uses a supercharged V8. According to internal sources, Stellantis has chosen a pragmatic approach to speed up the relaunch. The new TRX will retain most of the original technical setup to avoid emission recertification delays.

Visually, the 2026 TRX will adopt the styling of the Ram RHO, featuring an updated front fascia, new full LED headlights, and a larger hood scoop. Inside, the cabin will be completely redesigned, offering Uconnect 5 with a 14.4-inch main display, a 10.25-inch passenger screen, head-up display, and heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. An off-road package with 37-inch tires is also expected, a long-standing fan request.

The second SRT model remains a mystery, though several reports hint at a possible RHO version with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Currently, the Ram RHO uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane High Output engine rated at 540 hp and 707 Nm. Yet many enthusiasts still miss the sound and character of a naturally aspirated V8.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis acknowledged this sentiment: “The Hurricane engine performs better on paper, but the emotion of a V8 is irreplaceable.” With the TRX’s return and a potential RHO V8, Ram reasserts its dominance in the high-performance pickup world, emphasizing power, emotion, and tradition. The message from Stellantis is clear, the SRT legend is far from over.