Ram unveils preview of upcoming 2025 Heavy Duty pickup range

Ram has released a brief teaser for the new 2025 Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty that pays homage to the TV series Yellowstone. The automaker released a 15-second video showing the 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel and a close-up of a door panel with chrome Ram lettering, likely referring to the Ram 3500 Limited.

In the video, you can see brief moments of the pickups tackling rough terrain in Montana. The most-watched TV series of 2022 with nearly 16 million viewers has often relied on Ram vehicles, which is why this partnership was featured in the teaser. The new 2025 Ram 2500/3500 lineup will be unveiled on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, three days before the Detroit Auto Show.

The teaser includes the phrase “In a place like Yellowstone, the land tests everything,” referring to the robust capabilities that the updated Heavy Duty pickups should offer. The new Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty lineup will receive primarily mechanical updates. Under the hood will be a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel I6 engine paired with a new 8-speed Powerline automatic transmission. This combination promises great performance and efficiency.

The same transmission will also be used for the new Ram 4500/5500 Chassis Cabs. The automaker recently announced that it’s prioritizing the 1500 Ramcharger over the 1500 REV. The American brand of Stellantis, once again led by Tim Kuniskis, is preparing to launch new products in the coming years with the goal of boosting sales in the United States and beyond.