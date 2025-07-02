Ram: the Fiat Titano’s twin makes its first appearance

Ram has long aimed to strengthen its lineup with a new midsize pickup designed to succeed the historic Dakota. According to recent reports, the new model could be based on the Fiat Titano platform, as suggested by leaked images published by industry sources BF//MS and Placa Verde.

Currently, Ram offers a midsize pickup in select markets, clearly inspired by the Fiat version, distinguishable mainly by its grille and badges. However, a simple rebadge may not be well received in regions like North America, where Ram has built a reputation as a premium brand, unlike markets such as Latin America or Italy, where Fiat has a more established presence.

The upcoming Ram pickup is expected to go beyond minor cosmetic changes. The project will draw inspiration from the recently updated Changan Hunter, launched in China. It’s worth noting that Changan is the technical partner behind the Titano/Landtrek project and has already upgraded the vehicle with significant improvements, especially in the interior, now featuring modern integrated displays and higher-quality finishes compared to the Titano assembled in Argentina.

Visually, the Ram version will adopt T-shaped LED headlights, a large glossy black grille with chrome details, along with updated side panels and rear design featuring more contemporary lines. Under the hood, the proven 2.2-liter Multijet II turbodiesel engine is expected, already used in models like the Jeep Commander, Fiat Toro, and the Titano itself. For the Brazilian market, the engine is expected to deliver around 200 horsepower and 45.9 kgfm of torque.

The official name remains unconfirmed. Ram could opt for the “1200” badge, already used in certain markets, though the return of the historic Dakota name or an entirely new designation, similar to the smaller Rampage, would not come as a surprise. The new pickup is expected to debut by the end of 2025 or, at the latest, in the first months of 2026.