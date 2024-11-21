Ram ‘The Calling’ campaign with J.J. Watt

In the new “Wiser” commercial, Ram highlights the philanthropic efforts of JJ Watt and his foundation, which actively supports sports programs for middle school boys in the United States. This new installment of “The Calling” campaign is spread across multiple platforms, solidifying the brand’s connection with the world of sports, particularly with the College Football Playoff of which Ram is an official sponsor.

“The Calling” marketing campaign Ram

Ram launched the latest evolution of the brand’s “The Calling” marketing campaign with a new video featuring football superstar J.J. Watt. The commercial, “Wiser,” centers on the new 2025 Ram 1500 Limited with the new High-Output 3.0L Hurricane engine and the brand’s sponsorship of the College Football Playoff. The marketing campaign, called “Wiser,” shines a spotlight on Watt’s post-football calling as founder of the JJ Watt Foundation, which raises funds for after-school athletic programs and organizations for 6th-8th grade students across the U.S.

“The Ram brand’s defining tenet is ‘built to serve,’ and our trucks help deliver on that promise every day,” said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. “J.J. is just one of our Ram owners who drives their truck to help build a better today and tomorrow, and we couldn’t be happier to work with J.J. and his foundation in our ‘Wiser’ campaign, to shine a spotlight on the incredible work that he is doing across an audience that continues to hold him as an example of excellence – both on and off the football field.”

J.J. Watt words

“I’ve been extremely fortunate throughout my life to have so many great people help me along the way,” said Watt. “The whole goal of the JJ Watt Foundation is to try to provide some of that extra help to kids in underprivileged areas all over the country. I’m very grateful to the Ram brand for highlighting this work and helping us deliver on our mission.”

‘The Calling’ “Wiser” ft J.J. Watt

“Wiser” launches this week across broadcast, digital and the Ram brand’s social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It’s the next phase in the Ram brand’s “The Calling” marketing campaign, which launched in spring of 2024. The campaign highlights the Ram brand’s award-winning lineup of light-duty, heavy-duty and commercial trucks, including the new 2025 Ram 1500, Ram 2500/3500 and Ram ProMaster van.

The JJ Watt Foundation has provided funding in excess of $6,900,000 to 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs and organizations in the U.S. . The “Wiser” video and “The Calling” campaign was created by the Ram brand in partnership with Doner.

JJ Watt Foundation and Ram Brand

The JJ Watt Foundation’s mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.