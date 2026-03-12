Ram starts deliveries of the new Dakota pickup

The first deliveries of the new Ram Dakota in Brazil began on Wednesday, March 11, with customers who preordered the Laramie and Warlock versions among the first to receive the pickup. On the same day, Ram dealerships across the country also opened their doors to customers who had not taken part in the preorder phase, allowing them to see the model in person and test drive it. This marks the first midsize pickup launched by Ram since it became an independent brand in 2009, following a preorder phase that was very well received by the Brazilian market.

Ram begins deliveries of the new Dakota pickup in Brazil

The Ram Dakota is available in two trims designed for different needs. The Warlock emphasizes a more off-road-oriented look, while the Laramie focuses on a more refined style with the chrome details that have long been part of Ram’s identity. Both versions use the same engine: a 2.2-liter turbodiesel producing 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and automatic all-wheel drive that adjusts torque distribution depending on driving conditions. For more demanding terrain, the pickup also offers a mechanical locking rear differential.

Inside the cabin, the Dakota features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The interior also includes leather seats with power adjustment for both the driver and front passenger. Standard equipment on both trims includes a driver assistance package with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning.

On the aftersales side, Ram backs the Dakota with a five-year warranty with no mileage limit, along with the Ram Flexcare program, which allows customers to purchase fixed-price maintenance packages for the entire contract period. The plan covers up to ten service interventions, and customers can include the cost in the vehicle financing or pay it in up to 12 interest-free installments.

Mopar has also developed a dedicated range of genuine accessories. These include an electrically operated tonneau cover controlled remotely, power side steps that deploy when the doors open and retract automatically, a tow hitch rated for up to 3,500 kg, a bed liner, and rubber floor mats with raised edges designed to make cleaning and everyday use easier.