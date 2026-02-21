Ram Dakota proves off-road strength in extreme South America trial

Ram chose one of the harshest environments in South America to showcase the capabilities of the new Dakota. In a video released recently, the pickup faced a real test in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, a tough and unpredictable setting of mud, rocks and steep terrain. Ram instructor Javier “Nemo” Dobalo led the experience, guiding participants step by step while explaining off-road driving techniques and vehicle dynamics.

Ram puts new Dakota 4×4 to the test in harsh Ushuaia conditions

The main focus centered on the 4×4 all-wheel-drive system, demonstrated in real and often critical conditions. The tests highlighted the transmission’s quick response and the strength of the mechanical components, both essential when terrain becomes unpredictable. The Ram Dakota showed it could tackle complex obstacles while maintaining stability, precision and control even in the most demanding situations.

These sessions went beyond simple demonstrations and became real technical tests. Challenges included axle articulation on uneven surfaces, use of the differential lock on low-grip terrain, controlled water crossings and climbing steep slopes with large obstacles. Each exercise stressed the chassis, suspension and electronic assistance systems, confirming the model’s off-road capability.

Launched late last year and produced in Argentina, the Ram Dakota marks an important step for the brand in South America. The model aims to strengthen Ram’s presence in the pickup segment by combining bold, robust design with interiors focused on comfort and technology. It reflects a balance between American tradition and adaptation to a market where versatility and durability remain essential qualities.