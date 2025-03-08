Ram South America, February as leader in full-size pickup segment

The U.S.-based brand has recorded staggering sales numbers in the first months of 2025. The brand thus once again demonstrates its ability to win the hearts of Brazilian consumers. The New 1500, with its powerful twin-turbo Hurricane 6 engine and an advanced multimedia center, has quickly climbed the charts, dominating the large gasoline pickup segment without rival. At the same time, the Rampage model continues its ascent to rank among the best-selling models in the compact and midsize pickup segment. These results not only confirm Brazilians’ preference for Ram pickups, but have also brought the brand prestigious accolades from the trade press.

Ram’s numbers for South America

The news comes directly from one of Stellantis’ official press releases issued on March 7. New 2025 Ram 1500 holds more than 55 percent of gasoline-powered large pickup registrations in the first two months of 2025. Rampage continues to have solid sales and ranks fourth overall among compact and midsize pickups in the first two months of this year. Ram continues to show impressive numbers in the Brazilian market in early 2025. The only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil dominates the large model category, in which it is present with the impressive 3500, 2500 and the new 1500. In the first two months of this year, the mountain ram brand maintained absolute leadership in the category, with a 74 percent share.

The numbers reinforce Brazilians’ preference for Ram pickups’ combination of strength, capability, technology and luxury, key pillars. In addition to consumer recognition, the excellent results also brought other awards in the trade press, the first of 2025: for the third year in a row, Ram was crowned the Lotus Sales Champion Award in the “Semi-Light Truck Brand” category, while in the “Semi-Light Truck of the Year” category, the champion was the 2500.

The 1500 model raises brand prestige

Another sales highlight in the first two months of 2025 is the new 1500, which arrived in the country late last year with the new Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0 engine with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, as well as a 14.5-inch media center, the largest among pickups in the country. The more than 55 percent increase in registrations of large gasoline-powered pickups in the first two months of this year alone shows that the model’s renewal has quickly won over Brazilians.

The Rampage, the best-selling Ram product in Brazil since its launch, had a very successful month in February. Last month’s results, added to January’s results, resulted in the pickup gaining two positions and ranking fourth among the best-selling compact and midsize pickups in the country. Recently, the Rampage has become even more high-tech, receiving Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard on Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions.