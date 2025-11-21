Ram secures two of three finalist spots for the North American Truck of the Year

The Ram 1500 HEMI V-8 eTorque and the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty have secured two of the three available finalist spots for the 2026 North American Truck of the Year. The selection is made by a jury of fifty U.S. and Canadian automotive journalists, key voices in the industry’s media landscape. For Ram, this achievement highlights a combination of performance, build quality and a broad range of powertrain choices.

Ram 1500 HEMI V-8 eTorque and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty secure two finalist spots for 2026 North American Truck of the Year

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Black Express

Tim Kuniskis, head of the American brands and the group’s performance divisions, expressed his satisfaction with the result, emphasizing that this recognition comes from professionals who strongly influence public opinion. According to Kuniskis, the success of the HEMI and Heavy Duty models proves that the brand’s focus on quality and continuous improvement is delivering concrete, showroom-ready results.

The 2025 edition marks the thirty-second year of the NACTOY awards and the first time Ram has captured two finalist positions. It’s a strong signal of the brand’s commitment to offering pickups that meet the expectations of an extremely competitive market, focusing on value, towing capability and a wide powertrain lineup.

The 2026 Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque is one of the most in-demand models in the lineup, joined by the V-6 and Hurricane alternatives, both the SO and HO Twin Turbo variants. The legendary V-8 remains one of the public’s favorite choices.

2026 Ram 1500 REV

The 2026 Heavy Duty lineup adds even more innovation, strength and capability. The renowned 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins turbodiesel delivers 1,075 lb-ft of torque, reaffirming the model’s benchmark status in the segment. Cabin quality, materials and ride comfort remain among the highest in the market.

Today, the entire Ram range offers more trim levels than ever before, from the entry-level Black Express to the premium Tungsten, passing through icons like Laramie and the rugged Power Wagon. In 2026, the Ram 1500 REV will also make its debut: the brand’s first extended-range electric pickup, designed to set a new direction for the segment.

All Ram vehicles are backed by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, one of the strongest in the U.S. market and a further reassurance for customers seeking performance and long-term reliability.