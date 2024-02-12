Ram sales increased by 285% in January 2024 in Brazil

The beginning of the year marked a significant growth period for Ram in the Brazilian market, especially in the pickup segment. With a remarkable 285% increase in registrations compared to January 2023, the American automaker recorded a total of 2,277 sales. This is a clear indicator of the growing popularity and acceptance of its models in Brazil.

A key catalyst for this success was the new Ram Rampage, which accounted for 1,685 registrations. This model has earned a prominent position in sales rankings, entering the top 5 of the most-sold compact and mid-size pickups in the country. Notably, within the price range of 200,000 R$ (37,297 euros) to 300,000 R$ (55,945 euros), the new Rampage ranked second in sales, covering various market segments.

Moreover, in its R/T version, Rampage introduced new features to the 2024 lineup, such as LED ambient lighting, a 12-position electrically adjustable passenger seat, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system with 10 speakers and 360W power. These upgrades, previously available only in the Elite Pack, aim to further increase the level of sophistication and comfort offered to customers.

In the large pickup segment, the American manufacturer continues to dominate, with a market share of 56.3% thanks to the 1500, 1500 Classic, 2500, and 3500 models. This leadership position underscores the strength and versatility of Ram’s range, confirming its reputation as the sole premium pickup brand.

The manufacturer concluded 2023 with a sales record in Brazil, laying the foundation for a promising and strongly growing 2024. This success results from a strategy aimed at meeting the specific needs of pickup consumers, offering high-quality vehicles that combine cargo and transport capacity with a high level of luxury and comfort.

As a Stellantis brand, Ram stands out for its dedication to producing robust and versatile utility vehicles, capable of handling heavy-duty jobs while safely and comfortably transporting families. Since its launch as an independent division in 2009, the American manufacturer has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and quality, elements that continue to propel its growth and popularity in the Brazilian market.