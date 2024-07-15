Ram sales in Brazil booms: numbers soaring with record first half year

Sales more than tripled from last year. The U.S. Ram brand had a bumper first half of the year in Brazil, with a impressive percent increase in sales. A sales surge that is nothing short of thrilling, establishing Ram as the undisputed leader in the premium pickup and SUV segment.

Ram: exceptional growth in Brazil in the first half of 2024

Ram Trucks is currently going through a very satisfying time in Brazil. In fact, in the South American country, the Stellantis Group brand has recorded exceptional growth in the first 6 months of 2024. Indeed, the sales figures are exciting to say the least, we are talking about a total of 14,717 vehicles sold in the first six months of the year, an incredible 218 percent increase over the same period last year. This extraordinary result achieved makes it easy for us to understand how popular the brand is in Brazil, cars that have achieved great popularity among Brazilian customers. Therefore, at the moment Ram’s position in the local market is one of absolute leadership.

Ram’s success has been particularly significant as far as the premium vehicle segment is concerned, with the brand succeeding in capturing a 7 percent market share, undoubtedly establishing itself as the absolute benchmark for those who were looking for a high-end pickup truck or SUV. But obviously, behind this achievement there are a lot of work, the goal in fact, has been achieved mainly thanks to the targeted strategy of the brand that has been able to give the right value to the strengths of the brand, such as for example reliability, robustness, design that always stands out and high performance.

Taking a closer look, we can see from the statistics that the Rampage model has played a key role in Ram’s growth in Brazil. Indeed, since its launch, this pickup has managed to achieve great success, very quickly becoming the brand’s best-selling model and dragging up total sales. In the first six months of 2024, 11,300 units of Rampage were sold, with even a peak of 1,968 units in June.

The introduction of the Rampage, of course, has been a major turning point for Ram in Brazil, as we can tell from the numbers. In fact, business in the South American country has developed to such an extent that the group has been able to substantially expand its dealership network to even 126 facilities throughout the country. Obviously, this very dense presence throughout Brazil has made the brand’s cars much more accessible to customers, thus helping to greatly increase the prestige of its cars. These data, of course, point to a very positive future for Ram in Brazil, which has all the characteristics with its cars to continue to grow exponentially.