Ram 1500 Rumble Bee returns with four versions and up to 777 hp

Ram is bringing back the Rumble Bee name, but this time the project goes far beyond the yellow-and-black special edition that enthusiasts remember. The new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee becomes a true family of high-performance street pickups and reverses the dominant trend in the segment, where models such as the Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram TRX and Ram RHO have moved most of the attention towards off-road capability.

The Rumble Bee focuses on asphalt instead, with a lowered suspension, wider tracks, an 88-inch-wide body and aerodynamics developed to deliver stability at high speeds rather than efficiency over rough terrain.

New Ram 1500 Rumble Bee turns the pickup back into a muscle truck

The range includes four levels. The entry-level version uses the 5.7-litre HEMI V8 with 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, with a claimed 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.6 seconds. This version should be the first to reach the market towards the end of 2026.

The next step is the Rumble Bee 392, which brings the 6.4-litre HEMI V8 to a light-duty Ram 1500 for the first time. It produces 470 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque, cutting the 0-60 mph time to 5.2 seconds and the quarter-mile to 13.2 seconds. A Track Pack version also joins the 392 line-up, keeping the same engine but adding SRT-derived upgrades such as a more advanced suspension setup, wider tyres, larger brakes, an electronically locking rear differential and launch control.

At the top of the family sits the Rumble Bee SRT, powered by the supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI V8 with 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque. The numbers look like those of a supercar with a bed: 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph, equal to around 274 km/h. Ram presents it as the fastest production pickup ever built.

All versions share an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddles, all-wheel drive and a Quad Cab configuration with a short bed. Ram chose this layout to shorten the wheelbase and improve torsional rigidity and agility. The front end integrates a splitter and dedicated cooling intakes, while the Track Pack and SRT versions add specific aerodynamic elements for high-speed downforce.

Ram has not yet released official pricing. Considering that the 2026 Ram 1500 RHO starts at $73,795, rising to $76,590 with the destination fee, the entry-level Rumble Bee could sit below that threshold. The 392 and SRT variants should move into much higher price brackets.

In a pickup market increasingly focused on rationality and off-road performance, Ram has chosen the opposite direction with a family of muscle trucks that puts V8 engines, asphalt and drag-strip performance back at the centre.